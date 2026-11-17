India captain Shubman Gill has confirmed his team's broad playing combination for the first Test against New Zealand, which is starting from November 19 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Gill revealed that India are planning to field seven specialist batters and four fast bowlers for the series opener, although the final pace combination is yet to be decided.



India will be aiming to complete a hat-trick of series victories on the tour after having already won the T20I and ODI series. Gill missed the final two ODIs in Mount Maunganui after being released from the squad to prepare for the upcoming Test series.

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Speaking ahead of the match, Gill said India's fast bowlers had performed well during the ODI series, making the selection decision a difficult one. He also explained that the team wants to have different bowling options, particularly because the pitch could become flatter as the Test progresses.



Gill indicated that India are looking for a pace attack capable of making an impact even when the ball gets older. He also highlighted the importance of having batting depth, with options such as Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj capable of contributing with the bat.

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Nitish Kumar Reddy is another option being considered for the combination.

"We plan to play seven proper batters in Test series against New Zealand," Gill said during a press-conference on Tuesday. "We will be playing with four pacers for sure."

"All our fast bowlers have done well and it is a good headache to have," he said referring to the superb performance by a young pace attack in the recent ODI series, which India won 3-1.



The pace attack will be boosted by the return of senior fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. India have several options for the remaining spots, including Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar.



Gurnoor has also been added to India's Test squad after his impressive performances in the ongoing ODI series, where he also won the player of the series award.

The 26-year-old's inclusion came at the expense of spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was released from the squad to play domestic cricket in India. Gurnoor has taken nine wickets in the ODI series and will now join the Test squad in Wellington.

Shubman Gill Backs Rishabh Pant



Gill also backed wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, dismissing concerns surrounding his form and fitness ahead of the first Test.



Pant has joined the Indian squad in New Zealand after clearing his fitness assessment at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. He had been recovering from a side strain and was initially included in the Test squad subject to fitness clearance.

"We want four fast bowlers but don't know which ones (will play). From day three, we have seen that the pitch gets flat and we need someone who can hit the deck," Gill added.

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Gill pointed to Pant's experience and record in Test cricket, making it clear that the team has confidence in the wicketkeeper-batter ahead of the series.

"There is no dilemma on Rishabh Pant. He has played 50 Tests, he has scored across the globe. He is a wicket-keeper who has a hundred in Australia," Gill concluded.



The two-match Test series begins in Wellington on November 19, with the second Test scheduled to be played in Christchurch. India will look to carry their success in the limited-overs formats into the longest format of the game.

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