The Nifty 50 crossed 25,500 on Tuesday, a level it had not seen since late February. The index rose as much as 210 points, or 0.83%, to an intraday high of 25,501.35 on Nov. 17. The Sensex climbed to a high of 82,897.49 during the session. The last time the Nifty traded at these levels was Feb. 26, when it closed at 25,496.55.

The index could not hold that level. The Nifty ended 96.30 points, or 0.38%, higher at 25,387.40, while the Sensex rose 427.40 points, or 0.52%, to settle at 82,532.19. The Nifty Bank outperformed, closing 697.35 points, or 1.13%, higher at a record 62,273.25.

Banks did most of the work. ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top contributors to the index's gains, and the Nifty Bank hit a fresh all-time high above 62,300.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The move came a day after the Nifty rose 146.80 points, or 0.58%, to close at 25,291.10 on Monday.

Why 25,500 Matters

Reaching 25,500 is one thing, and holding it is another. Both Axis Securities and SBI Securities see the 25,400–25,500 band as the area the index needs to get past to keep the rally going.

"The Nifty settled 147 points higher at 25,291, staging a steady recovery while remaining within its broader consolidation range," Axis Securities said in its daily technical outlook after Monday's session.

"In the sessions to come, 25,350 is expected to act as immediate resistance, with the next major hurdle placed at 25,500," the brokerage said.

On Tuesday, the Nifty went past the first of those levels and touched the second. A close above 25,500 would clear what Axis Securities called the "next major hurdle".

SBI Securities' resistance band sits a little lower, at 25,410–25,430.

"A sustained breakout above 25,430 could trigger further upside momentum, paving the way for a move towards the 25,580–25,600 zone," the brokerage said in its Daily Market Mirror note dated Nov. 17.

ALSO READ: Swiggy Vs Zomato: Bernstein Sees 84% Upside In One Stock, Flags Margin Risks For Both

A Pause Before The Push

The breakout came after a quiet few days. SBI Securities said the Nifty had been consolidating within "a narrow 370-point range" over the previous four sessions, forming "indecisive candles on the daily chart".

"This suggests that the market is taking a breather following the sharp rally witnessed in recent sessions," it said.

The brokerage also flagged a point of caution. The gap between the Nifty's close and its short-term moving averages "remains elevated, indicating scope for further mean reversion", it said. The daily RSI had moved into the overbought zone and has since cooled, "reflecting a cooling-off in momentum".

SBI Securities placed the Nifty's 20-day exponential moving average at 24,201 and its 50-day EMA at 23,736, both well below current levels.

Where's The Floor?

Both brokerages point to 25,000 as the key support.

"On the downside, immediate support lies near the 25,000 zone; a decisive breach below this level could drag the benchmark towards 24,800," Axis Securities said.

SBI Securities sees the first line of support higher, at 25,150. A break below that "may weaken sentiment and drag the index towards the 25,020–25,000 support band", it said.

For the Bank Nifty, SBI Securities sees 62,150–62,200 as a "crucial resistance area". A sustained move above 62,200 could take the index towards 62,650–62,700, while support is placed at 61,000 and then 60,650–60,600.

For the Sensex, the brokerage sees resistance at 82,550–82,600 and the next target at 83,450–83,500. Support lies at 81,400, followed by 80,950–80,900.

"The broader trend remains firmly bullish, supported by a strong RSI, an ADX reading of 39.75, and the index trading above all key EMAs," SBI Securities said of the Sensex.

ALSO READ: Jefferies Prefers Large-Caps As FPIs Return To India; HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Eternal Among Top Picks

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.