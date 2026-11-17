The James Bond franchise has introduced audiences to several actors in the iconic role since Sean Connery's debut in Dr. No in 1962. Created by Ian Fleming, the legendary MI6 agent has remained popular across generations.

With Robert Pattinson announced as the next 007, here's a look at the stars who have played the famous spy:

Sean Connery

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The franchise began with Sean Connery, who played Bond in Dr. No (1962). He continued in the role through From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967) and Diamonds Are Forever (1971). Connery later returned for Never Say Never Again (1983), which was not part of the official Eon series.

George Lazenby

George Lazenby was the next actor to wear the 007 title. His only Bond film was On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969).

Roger Moore

Roger Moore took over after Lazenby and became the longest-serving Bond in terms of the number of official films. He appeared in seven instalments, starting with Live and Let Die (1973). His other films were The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983) and A View to a Kill (1985). Moore also played Sherlock Holmes in the television film Sherlock Holmes in New York (1976).

Timothy Dalton

Timothy Dalton's time as the secret agent was limited to two films: The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989).

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Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan brought Bond back to the screen with GoldenEye in 1995. He followed it with Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002). Brosnan also featured in the music video for Tina Turner's GoldenEye theme song. He later starred in the 1999 remake of The Thomas Crown Affair.

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig was the next actor to take charge of the role. His first appearance came in Casino Royale (2006), followed by Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time to Die (2021). The latter marked his final film as 007. Craig is also set to appear as Uncle Andrew in Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, which is scheduled to release in February.

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson was officially announced as the next James Bond on November 16, 2026. The 40-year-old actor will take on the iconic role in the franchise's upcoming 26th film.

Pattinson, who is known for Twilight, The Batman and The Odyssey, was reportedly considered alongside actors such as Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor and Callum Turner. The next Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve.

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