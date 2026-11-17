A 53-year-old commuter was injured on a Mumbai local train when a knife thrown during a fight between two other passengers struck him in the chest, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been caught, officials said.

The incident took place on Sunday aboard a Virar-Churchgate fast local, reported PTI.

The injured man, Suresh Sharma, a resident of Sion, told police that one of the two men involved in the altercation hurled the knife as the train pulled out of Andheri station. It missed the person it was aimed at and hit Sharma instead.

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Fellow passengers pulled the emergency chain, and the train halted at Bandra station. Police found Sharma bleeding from the chest in the second coach. He was taken to the station master's office, where he was given first aid, and was then shifted to Bhabha Hospital. A police official said his condition was stable.

Police later recovered the knife and arrested Shiva Gaikwad, 25, a resident of Nashik, an official said. Gaikwad was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Bandra for further legal action.

A String Of Violent Incidents On Local Trains

The episode comes weeks after a court heard a bail plea in another violent case on the Western line.

Mayank Lohar, 22, was stabbed to death in a first-class compartment between Andheri and Borivali on the night of June 23, after an argument at the door of a Nalasopara-bound train over rainwater splashing inside.

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The accused, Roshan Suvarna, 30, of Mira Road, was arrested by the GRP on June 24.

Suvarna has told a sessions court it was a "sudden quarrel" without premeditation. Lohar's father has opposed the plea, saying passengers had separated the men and the attack came eight minutes later. The bail plea will be heard next on November 20.

Violence over small disputes on Mumbai's suburban network is not new. In November 2024, a 16-year-old allegedly stabbed a man to death at Ghatkopar station after a quarrel over a seat on a local train the previous day.

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