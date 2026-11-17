The Nifty 50 has considerable room to move higher as valuations remain below their historical median, even after the recent rally, according to Rishabh Nahar, Partner and Fund Manager at Qode Advisors. Nahar believes easing crude oil prices, improving foreign investor flows, and expectations of a possible end to the geopolitical conflict could provide further support to Indian equities.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Nahar said the recent market rally should not be viewed as euphoria, but as a long-awaited recovery after a period in which large-cap stocks underperformed smaller companies.

He said the Nifty is currently trading at around 20 to 21 times price-to-earnings and 3 to 3.5 times price-to-book, which remain below their historical medians.

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"I think there's yet a considerable amount of upside, so we're yet on the lower range of the valuation and not on the higher side," Nahar said.

He added that the market needed just one trigger to regain momentum, with cooling crude prices and expectations of geopolitical de-escalation providing support. Greater clarity over the US political landscape in the coming months could also strengthen investor confidence.

Earnings Growth Remains Key To Sustaining Rally

Looking at the market outlook over the next six to nine months, Nahar said corporate earnings growth remains the biggest fundamental driver for equities.

He said Indian businesses continue to report healthy earnings growth, but liquidity conditions and the possibility of further monetary tightening in December could create near-term volatility.

Higher inflation readings in the US remain an important factor for global markets, as interest rates will influence the direction of foreign investment flows into emerging markets such as India.

"If interest rates do cool off, automatically money will start moving into the country," he said, adding that lower interest rates would be important for sustaining a structural bull market.

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Margin Recovery May Take Another Two Quarters

On corporate profitability, Nahar expects companies affected by higher crude oil and input costs to take around two more quarters to see a meaningful recovery in margins.

He said Brent crude had averaged around $105 to $110 over the preceding six to eight months, putting pressure on margins across manufacturing, transportation, and other crude-sensitive sectors.

According to his estimates, companies could return to a more normal margin cycle after March 2027.

However, he cautioned that markets tend to price in anticipated developments ahead of their actual impact on corporate earnings.

"A part of this recovery is already being seen right now," Nahar said, pointing to Brent crude prices having eased to around $90 to $91.

Consumption May Remain Under Pressure

On the consumption outlook, Nahar said elevated inflation could weigh on demand, making the consumption segment relatively challenging in the near term.

He expects a larger share of market growth to come from the automobile and auto ancillary segments rather than a broad-based recovery in consumption.

He also flagged inflation and the potential impact of El Niño as factors to watch while assessing India's consumption outlook.

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