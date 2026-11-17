India could attract more foreign investment as global investors reassess their exposure to artificial intelligence stocks and look for opportunities in emerging markets, Tim Waterer, Chief Market Analyst at KCM Trade, told NDTV Profit.

Waterer said market conditions for India have become more favourable compared with the first half of the year. The recovery in Indian equities since October has coincided with growing concerns over the AI trade, giving markets with lower exposure to the chip sector an advantage.

He said the decline in crude oil prices has also improved the outlook for India, given the country's dependence on oil imports.

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"More favourable market dynamics for Indian market now compared to, certainly the first half of the year," Waterer said, adding that India could continue to attract foreign capital if investors adopt a more measured approach towards AI investments.

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AI Investment Trends Could Shape Foreign Fund Flows

Waterer said the direction of the AI trade and crude oil prices would be important in determining how long the current trend in emerging markets lasts.

He pointed to the upcoming Anthropic IPO as an important test of investor confidence in the AI sector. Concerns over the pace of data centre investments could also influence market sentiment, particularly after the strong rally in AI-linked stocks.

While data centre investments are likely to continue, Waterer expects the pace of expansion to become more measured.

"I think the data centres will keep going ahead, but maybe at a more restrained pace than would be the case otherwise," he said.

Such a shift could benefit emerging markets, including India, as investors look beyond markets that have benefited heavily from the AI rally.

Nvidia Earnings In Focus Amid Leadership Uncertainty

Turning to Nvidia, Waterer said that he expects the company to report strong results, with revenue growth of around 90% to 100%. He also expects the company's forward guidance to remain positive.

However, he said uncertainty around the company's leadership could weigh on investor sentiment.

Waterer noted that Nvidia shares have fallen about a third from their recent highs, making a case for buying on dips. However, he cautioned that investors may remain hesitant until there is greater clarity on the leadership position.

"Right now, I think that's why we're seeing the stock still dropping while there is that vacuum at the top," he said.

Despite the uncertainty around Nvidia, Waterer believes the broader AI market continues to have strong supply-demand fundamentals. He pointed to opportunities for chipmakers such as Broadcom and AMD to gain from any slowdown in Nvidia's growth.

He also said South Korean chipmakers could benefit from a shift in pricing power if Nvidia adopts a more conservative approach.

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