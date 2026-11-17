Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have staged a sharp comeback in Indian equities, pumping more than Rs 84,000 crore into the market in November after months of heavy selling. With foreign flows turning positive and large-cap stocks leading the market recovery, Abhay Agarwal, managing director of Piper Serica Advisors, believes the shift could have further room to play out.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Agarwal said the recent recovery reflects a correction in the disconnect between corporate performance and market valuations. He sees large-cap consumption companies and banks as key beneficiaries of the improving investment environment.

"I think that is going to get fixed over the next six months," he said, referring to the multi-year lows in large-cap valuations and FII holdings.

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Largecaps Over Midcaps: Where Is The Opportunity?

Agarwal said his investment strategy is currently tilted towards large-cap stocks, particularly those linked to consumption, after the sharp rally in midcap and smallcap stocks earlier in the year.

He said valuations in the broader market had become stretched following the strong rally since April, making it increasingly difficult to find reasonably priced opportunities.

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"We have been deploying in largecaps, more focused on the consumption theme," he said.

Agarwal highlighted the valuation comfort in large FMCG companies, noting that some leading companies were trading at around 35 times forward earnings, levels he said were rarely seen historically.

Agarwal believes large companies have also shown resilience against rising input costs, supported by stronger balance sheets and pricing power.

In a recent survey conducted by his team, Agarwal said larger FMCG companies were absorbing raw material cost inflation rather than immediately passing it on to consumers through price hikes. This put smaller brands, which have limited pricing power, under pressure.

The strategy has helped larger players gain market share and shelf space, he said, adding that subsequent price increases could support margin expansion.

His preference within consumption is particularly towards food and consumer staples, alongside convenience services and internet-based consumer businesses.

Data Centres, Semiconductors: Why Agarwal Is Selective

While Agarwal remains positive on India's data centre and semiconductor ambitions, he cautioned that investors need to distinguish between opportunities that can generate returns relatively quickly and those requiring major upfront investment.

He described data centres as a high-demand business but pointed out that the sector requires major capital expenditure.

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In contrast, he sees opportunities in India's electronic manufacturing services (EMS) ecosystem, particularly companies benefiting from the expansion of advanced electronics manufacturing and import substitution.

He identified companies such as Dixon Technologies, Amber Enterprises and Centrum Electronics as businesses investors could examine, while clarifying that these were not formal buy recommendations.

On semiconductors, Agarwal said the opportunity was fragmented across outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT) businesses and chip-design companies.

"It will play out, but it will require a lot of patience," he said.

He also cautioned against companies embarking on long capital expenditure cycles, citing the limited availability of private capital to support long-term growth in India.

Why Agarwal Is Avoiding IT Services Stocks

IT services is another segment Agarwal remains cautious about, despite the recent interest in bottom-fishing opportunities following the sector's weakness.

He said he would like to see companies demonstrate greater confidence in their growth outlook before considering fresh investments.

"I would really love to see these companies talk more confidently about the growth curve, at least, you know, a double digit constant currency growth," he said.

AI Correction Could Benefit Indian Startups

On the global technology sell-off and concerns around Nvidia's valuation, Agarwal believes the recent correction could be healthy for the broader artificial intelligence ecosystem.

He said AI remains a structural growth opportunity, but valuations of large global technology companies had become excessive, making them vulnerable to a correction.

"The AI story is for real. That is the future. There is no way of denying that or doubting that," he said.

Agarwal believes the valuation reset could create opportunities in companies across AI hardware and foundational models, including Nvidia and Anthropic.

He also expects Indian AI startups developing applications for global markets to benefit from falling technology and inference costs.

Agarwal said several young companies in the private market, including businesses backed by Piper Serica's venture capital fund, are already developing applications for international customers using AI.

He believes the correction in global AI valuations could ultimately benefit these emerging businesses by lowering their costs and making their products more competitive.

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