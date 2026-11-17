Bengaluru's food business landscape has a notable success story in MomsMade, a snack venture started by Bihar-born entrepreneurs Veena Devi and her son Sameer. Built around a much-loved regional delicacy, the company has grown into a Rs 75 crore business.

It now reportedly generates Rs 15 crore in yearly revenue and receives more than 1,000 orders daily.

The story of Veena Devi and Sameer has found an audience beyond the business community. Technology investor Aditya Singh brought their venture into the spotlight through an Instagram post, which actor R Madhavan later shared with his followers.

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MomsMade traces its origins to Veena Devi's move from Bihar to Bengaluru with her son. After spending 15 years in the teaching profession, she found it difficult to give up working. She began making traditional snacks for fellow residents in her housing society, where her preparations soon found an eager audience.

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Sameer recognised the potential to take these homemade delicacies beyond their immediate circle, particularly among consumers looking for authentic North Indian snacks without artificial additives.

Thekua, a traditional Bihari sweet made by deep-frying dough, holds a special place in festive celebrations, particularly during Chhath Puja. Sameer felt that commercially available versions often strayed from traditional preparation methods, with refined sugar, preservatives and artificial ingredients featuring prominently.

This prompted the mother-son duo to develop their own version through MomsMade. Their aim was to retain the sweet's familiar taste while using simpler ingredients, including whole wheat flour, desi ghee and natural jaggery. The recipe excludes maida, refined sugar, palm oil and chemical preservatives.

MomsMade started on a small scale, with production confined to a home kitchen fitted with four stoves. Veena Devi took charge of preparing the snacks, while Sameer looked after the company's branding and promotional activities. Their attention to the texture and appearance of thekua helped the brand build a customer base across the country.

The business has since grown into a wider traditional snacks operation. Its product range now extends beyond the signature thekua to include items such as nimki and channa dal. The company has also created livelihood opportunities for 50 women, who make and pack its products.

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