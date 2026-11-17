Srinagar recorded its first sub-zero temperature of the season at −0.1°C, according to readings compiled by Kashmir Weather. Pahalgam was the coldest of the places listed, at −3.8°C, followed by Shopian at −3.6°C and Gulmarg at −3.4°C.

Larnoo recorded −2.8°C and Pulwama registered −2.3°C. The temperature fell to −1.9°C in Sonamarg and −1.6°C in Zethan Rafiabad. Budgam and Khudwani each recorded −1.3°C, while Qazigund and Beerwah both registered −1.0°C.

Kupwara and Anantnag each recorded −0.9°C, and Khag registered −0.5°C. Overall, temperatures fell below freezing at 15 of the 19 locations for which Kashmir Weather provided readings.

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Ganderbal, Bandipora and Baramulla stayed just above freezing, recording 0.1°C, 0.3°C and 0.6°C, respectively. Kokernag was the warmest location in the compilation at 1.1°C and the only one to record a temperature above 1°C. The readings ranged from −3.8°C in Pahalgam to 1.1°C in Kokernag, a difference of 4.9°C.

The weather remained dry during the past 24 hours. Day temperatures were near normal, while night temperatures were 0–2°C below normal in many parts of Kashmir. Pahalgam recorded the lowest minimum at -3.8°C, according to Akashvani, Srinagar.

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Schools To Remain Closed

Authorities in Kashmir on Monday revised the timings in the schools across the valley in view of the cold conditions. In an order, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) notified the changes in school timings for all schools of Kashmir division from Thursday.

The order said that classes from nursery to 8th standard shall function from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm, while classes 9 to 12 shall conclude by 3:30 pm. It also said that the timing shall be applicable in both rural and urban schools -- government as well as recognised private ones -- of the Kashmir division.

While no reason was officially given for the change in school timings, it is believed that the revised timings were announced due to prevalent cold conditions in the valley.

Earlier, the school timings were 10 am to 3:30 pm for the schools within the Srinagar Municipal limits, and 10:30 am to 4 pm for those operating outside the Srinagar Municipal limits.

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