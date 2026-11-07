Jammu and Kashmir Opens Door For Top Private Universities, Sets 25% Quota For Locals in Admissions and Jobs

The Jammu and Kashmir government has notified new rules for private universities, creating a formal framework for top Indian and international educational institutions to establish campuses in the scenic union territory.

Describing the move as an important step to provide access to quality higher education and strengthen Jammu and Kashmir's academic ecosystem, expand Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the rules will lay down a structured process for approving and regulating private universities, while introducing safeguards for local students and job seekers, he added that a minimum 25 per cent reservation will be provided for Jammu and Kashmir domiciles in student admissions as well as teaching and non-teaching positions.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the rules are designed to improve transparency, accountability and academic quality, while making the approval process efficient for institutions interested in investing in the region.

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Abdullah claimed the framework would help create an improved environment for reputed national and international universities to set up campuses in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the approval process, which includes preliminary scrutiny of proposals within 30 days.

The CM said that the new system would make the process transparent for institutions while ensuring that regulatory oversight remains strong.

A mechanism will be in place to monitor admissions, fee structures, faculty standards, infrastructure and academic quality. The rules provide for strict penalties in case there are any irregularities in admission, excessive fee collection, invalid degrees, inadequate faculty strength or qualifications, and deficiencies in infrastructure.

Abdullah further said that the 25 per cent reservation for local residents was intended to ensure that the expansion of higher education sector creates tangible benefits for the youth of the UT.

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He was confident that the presence of reputed institutions would allow students from Jammu and Kashmir to access high-quality education closer to home, while attracting academics, researchers and institutional partnerships from India and overseas.

He acknowledged the role of Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo, who held the Education portfolio when the Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Bill was passed during the budget session of the Legislative Assembly earlier this year.

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