Bishan Bedi-Sunil Gavaskar Feud: How Khalid Ansari Bridged The Cricket Legends' Differences

Journalist and author Khalid Ansari recalled his association with former Indian cricketers Bishan Singh Bedi and Sunil Gavaskar in an interview with Vickey Lalwani. He spoke about Bedi's personality, his strong principles and the differences that kept the two former cricketers apart for years.

Remembering Bedi, Ansari described him as a fun-loving person who enjoyed life but was equally firm about his principles.

“Bishan was full of fun; he was a real puckish character; he laughed a lot, and he lived life to the full. And he was a very sincere friend, very discerning, and a man of principles... strict disciplinarian, very strict even with his own son Angad during his playing days,” he said.

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Ansari also spoke about Bedi's loyalty as a friend, saying he was someone people could always count on.

“He was a very faithful friend, very. And you could count on him; if you had to save your life, he would be there,” he added.

While talking about Bedi's decision to withdraw his name from a proposed stand at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Ansari said the former India captain did so after learning that another stand would be named after a politician.

“Bishan decided against many friends' advice to tell them that he doesn't want his stand to be named after him if there is going to be a stand named after the politician... He said I don't want my name to be associated with the stadium if it's going to have politicians' names over there.”

Ansari also revisited the 1976-77 Vaseline controversy involving England fast bowler John Lever, recalling how strongly Bedi objected to the incident.

“There was this famous notorious Vaseline episode... Bishan being Bishan reacted strongly; he felt that this was against the spirit of the game, against the laws of the game, and so he protested vehemently.”

Khalid Ansari On Sunil Gavaskar

Ansari considers Gavaskar the greatest cricketer of all time, ahead of Don Bradman.

“The Australians will say Don Bradman, the English will probably say Don Bradman, but I say in my book without a shadow of doubt that it is Sunil Gavaskar.”

Speaking about Gavaskar's impact, Ansari said, “He instilled a newfound confidence in Indian cricket apart from the fact that he also did a lot to improve the lot of the player... He is a champion, not only as a batsman but as a leader of men.”

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“Sunil Gavaskar played a big role in the improvement of the emoluments and the payments and therefore the living conditions and retirement benefits. Sunny was the helmsman... Today's cricketers owe a lot to Sunil Gavaskar for this reason.”

On Gavaskar's temperament, Ansari said, “Hot-tempered person — I think it would be a little harsh to say hot-tempered... Man of principles, one who doesn't suffer fools easily.”

Bedi And Gavaskar's Differences

Ansari said the differences between Bedi and Gavaskar were partly linked to the rivalry between Mumbai and Punjab or Delhi cricket.

“They had some differences. I think this stemmed from the fact that at that time Mumbai and Punjab or Delhi were very strong rivals, and that rivalry sometimes spilled over outside the cricket playing field.”

He added, “Sunny is like Bishan was... and this was the reason for their disagreement, because they were both men of principle, men of conviction, and Sunny is equally firm, strong in his beliefs and convictions and he doesn't compromise easily.”

Years later, Ansari approached Gavaskar as Anju Bedi put together a book on her late husband.

“Sunny, I don't have to tell you, but you are a legend in your lifetime... I think you are a GOAT, you're the greatest of all times, but I think you should forget the past and just get over it, and I think people will respect you more... And he agreed immediately and he's done a very gracious chapter for Anju's new book.”

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