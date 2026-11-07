Gold Rallies 3% In Five Days: Why Investors Shouldn't Chase The Recovery Yet

Gold is showing signs of life again. After a prolonged spell of weakness, the precious metal has climbed 3% over the past five trading sessions, giving investors some reason to cheer. But before rushing to buy the recovery, there are a few reasons to remain cautious.

According to MCX spot market data, gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,41,032 per 10 grams on November 6, up from Rs 1,32,941 on January 1, marking a gain of around 6% so far in 2026. However, the recent rebound does not necessarily signal the beginning of another sustained rally.

Gold has had an extraordinary run over the past few years. From an average of around Rs 50,000 per 10 grams in November 2022, prices surged to a record Rs 1.76 lakh in January 2026. The subsequent correction has brought prices closer to the Rs 1.4 lakh mark.

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While the long-term bullish case for gold remains intact for many market participants, the factors influencing its near-term direction are far from settled.

Seasonal demand around Dhanteras and Diwali has historically supported gold prices in India. But a festive-season pickup, combined with a few days of gains, should not be mistaken for a decisive turnaround.

The direction of gold prices in India is closely linked to global developments. Since the metal is traded internationally in US dollars, movements in the dollar, interest rates and bond yields have a direct bearing on domestic prices. Import duties and taxes further influence what Indian buyers pay.

Oil prices have emerged as an important factor in the current environment.

Hopes of an early resolution to the US-Iran conflict following the US midterm election results triggered a sharp decline in oil prices. This also weighed on the dollar, lending support to gold. Lower bond yields added to the positive sentiment.

The underlying picture, however, remains uncertain. There is no formal resolution to the conflict, while crude oil prices remain elevated at around $98 per barrel.

Inflation concerns also remain relevant. If oil prices stay high, expectations of interest-rate cuts could weaken. Markets are also pricing in a 70% probability of a US Federal Reserve rate hike in December, according to the figures cited in the market outlook.

Higher interest rates and bond yields generally make non-interest-bearing assets such as gold less attractive. A stronger dollar can add another layer of pressure.

Geopolitical developments, crude oil, inflation, interest rates, bond yields and the dollar are six factors investors should track before making fresh decisions.

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The long-term investment case for gold may still hold, but the near-term outlook remains clouded by global uncertainties.

For Indian buyers, the message is straightforward: a 3% recovery over five sessions is encouraging, but it is not enough to establish a new uptrend. Chasing the rally could prove premature. Waiting for greater clarity on oil prices, the Iran conflict and the Fed's policy direction may be the more prudent approach.

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