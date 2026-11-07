Mainz 05 Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Bundesliga Match On TV, Online In India?

Bayern Munich will look to extend their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga when they take on Mainz 05 away from home.

Vincent Kompany's side are currently at the top of the league standings with 18 points from eight matches, level on points with second-placed Borussia Dortmund but ahead on goal difference.

The Bavarians were held to a 2-2 draw by Borussia Dortmund in their previous Bundesliga fixture. However, they bounced back with a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

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Bayern will now aim to carry that momentum into the league and secure three points before the international break.

Mainz 05, meanwhile, are going through a difficult period and will be desperate to turn their fortunes around. Urs Fischer's side suffered a 4-1 defeat against SV Elversberg in their previous outing and have also been struggling at home this season.

Mainz are currently ninth in the Bundesliga standings with 10 points from eight matches. They have managed just one point from their four home league games so far this season and will face a tough challenge against the unbeaten league leaders.

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: Match Date And Time

The Bundesliga match between Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich will be played on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time.

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: Venue

The Bundesliga encounter between Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich will be played at the MEWA ARENA in Mainz, Germany.

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: Recent Form

Mainz 05: L-W-L-L-L

Bayern Munich: D-W-W-D-W

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 44

Mainz 05 Wins: 8

Bayern Munich Wins: 32

Draws: 4

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineups

Mainz 05 Predicted XI: Robin Zentner (GK), Danny da Costa, Fabio Gruber, Kacper Potulski, Anthony Caci, Jae-Sung Lee, Kaishu Sano, Nadiem Amiri, Silvan Widmer, Danny Tietz, Sheraldo Becker.

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Manuel Neuer (GK), Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Nathaniel Brown, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Michael Olise, Lennart Karl, Alphonso Davies, Harry Kane.

How To Watch Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Live Telecast In India?

The Bundesliga match between Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich will be telecast live on the Unite8 Sports Network in India.

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How To Watch Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match will be available on the Zee5 app and website in India.

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