AI Giants Could Face A Regulatory Reckoning As US Democrats Take Congress

US Democrats are preparing an aggressive legislative push to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) and rein in data-centre expansion when they take control of Congress in January 2027.

The proposed measures could mark a significant departure from the Republican-led Congress, which has largely prioritised accelerating AI development over imposing restrictions on the technology, according to Reuters.

The legislative agenda is expected to focus on three major areas which are protecting consumers from rising electricity bills linked to data centres, introducing independent safety assessments for advanced AI models and establishing clearer legal accountability for AI companies when their products cause harm.

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The proposals come amid growing public opposition to the rapid expansion of data centres and their enormous energy requirements.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who is expected to become majority leader, identified rising electricity costs associated with data-centre expansion as a priority for next year.

Meanwhile, Representative Lori Trahan of Massachusetts plans to introduce legislation requiring independent experts to evaluate leading AI models against established safety standards. She also wants to clarify the legal responsibility of companies when their AI systems cause harmful outcomes.

Representative Zoe Lofgren, who is seeking to chair the House Science Committee, has also indicated that Democrats will pursue regulations that address AI-related risks without undermining technological innovation.

Abdul El-Sayed, a newly elected Democratic senator from Michigan, has advocated creating an independent federal agency with authority to oversee AI developers and enforce regulations.

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AI Companies Face Greater Congressional Scrutiny

Beyond legislation, Democrats intend to use their control of congressional committees to intensify scrutiny of major technology companies, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, Alphabet's Google and SpaceX.

Lawmakers have already sought information from these companies about their security practices and instances where AI systems have acted in ways their developers did not intend.

Representative Greg Casar has also called for AI executives to testify under oath, signalling the possibility of more confrontational congressional hearings.

The political momentum behind regulation reflects growing public concern. A Reuters-Ipsos poll published in October found that most US voters believe the Trump administration and Congress are not taking AI risks seriously enough and support stronger government oversight.

However, passing binding legislation could prove difficult while President Donald Trump remains in office. Trump has repeatedly opposed mandatory federal restrictions on AI and reiterated his support for states embracing the technology.

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The regulatory push has already unsettled investors. Technology stocks declined sharply on Thursday as concerns over potential restrictions added to broader worries about the massive capital expenditure required for AI infrastructure and uncertain returns.

Nevertheless, Democrats could use must-pass legislation to advance AI-related provisions or build support for overriding a presidential veto if they secure sufficient bipartisan backing. Raymond James policy research manager Ed Mills believes the likelihood of legislation is higher than markets currently anticipate.

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