'Robot' Director Shankar Is All Praise For Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Calls Yash's Ravana A Lovable Villain

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, released in theatres on November 5, ahead of Diwali. The film has received praise for its visuals and performances, with Tamil filmmaker S. Shankar now joining those who have shared their appreciation for the mythological epic.

Shankar, known for films such as Sivaji, Nayak, Enthiran (Robot), appreciated the visuals, VFX, production values and music of the film. Interestingly, he called Yash's Ravana a lovable villain in the film.

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On his X account, Shankar wrote, “#Ramayana – What a spectacle!!! Never seen visuals like this in Indian cinema. Huge appreciation to @malhotra_namit and @niteshtiwari22 for taking Indian cinema to international standards.”

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He also praised AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer's music, writing, “Brilliant VFX, rich production values, superb look and feel, great music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, and massive sound!”

Shankar calls Yash a ‘lovable villain'

He further talked about the cast focusing on Yash's acting in particular. “It's a delight to watch Yash in every frame. He is such a lovable villain and has delivered a quality performance.”

“Best wishes to RanbirKapoor and Sai_Pallavi . Grand applause to the entire team for this wonderful effort and making Indian cinema proud!” he added.

Responding to Shankar's appreciation, director Nitesh Tiwari dropped folded-hands emojis and wrote, “Thanks a lot sir.”

All About Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The mythological saga features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash in the villainous role of Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The lineup also includes Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara and Adinath Kothare as Bharat.

The first part delves into Ravana's backstory, setting up the tale till his abduction of Sita after a fight with Jatayu. It also shows Ram's childhood and upbringing, his marriage to Sita, the circumstances of his 14-year exile, and his vow to bring Sita back from Ravana.

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Ramayana, co-produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, released in theatres on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film has collected Rs 112.90 crore net in India and Rs 221.05 crore worldwide in its first two days of release, as per Sacnilk.

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