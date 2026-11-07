Is Yash Overshadowing Ranbir Kapoor? Ramayana's 10-Head Scene Draws Cheers Amid 'Glorification' Claims

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One has drawn accusations of glorifying Ravana since it opened on November 5. Some users on X argued that the film gives Yash's king of Lanka so much attention that Ranbir Kapoor's Rama is overshadowed. Yash has also drawn praise for the performance, particularly for a sequence in which Ravana's ten heads speak in distinct voices.

“Total Ravana glorification,” one user wrote. Another argued that the adaptation seemed more interested in Ravana than in Rama and questioned whether Kapoor had done justice to the role. A third accused the film of presenting a selective version of the epic. Supporters of Yash pointed to smaller details in his performance. One fan said they could barely recognise the “Rocking Star” and singled out his expressions, his walk and the way he moved his hands.

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Rahul Desai, reviewing the film for The Hollywood Reporter India, also noted how much room the screenplay gives Ravana to develop on his own before his story intersects with Rama's. Desai thought the film benefited from that choice. He wrote that the ten-head reveal drew “the loudest cheers of the screening” he attended.

Yash on giving each head its own voice

In an interview with Review Nation, Yash said he and Tiwari conceived the sequence around the conflicting impulses Ravana wrestles with. The film takes the viewer through Ravana's left eye, where different versions of him argue and try to sway him.

One holds a veena and reproaches him for giving up music. “I wanted to have a different voice for each,” Yash said. He added that the sequence took six to seven days to shoot.

Vivek Oberoi, who plays Vidyutjihva in the film, called the sequence “just brilliant.” He also praised Kapoor's performance, saying the scene in which Rama learns of Dashrath's death brought him to tears.

The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Producer Namit Malhotra has confirmed that Ramayana: Part Two, originally scheduled for Diwali 2027, will now release on Diwali 2028.



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