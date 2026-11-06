Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir, Sai and Yash's Movie Misses Rs 100 Crore In India. What Could Have Held It Back?

Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari's retelling of the Hindu epic, grossed Rs 77.50 crore in India on its opening day, falling short of the Rs 100 crore mark. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, opened on Thursday, November 5, and collected Rs 64.85 crore net across 25,200 shows, according to box-office tracker Sacnilk.

The Hindi version accounted for nearly three-quarters of the domestic net, earning Rs 47.50 crore from 20,678 shows. Kannada was the second-largest contributor at Rs 7.25 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 6 crore, Tamil at Rs 2.60 crore and Malayalam at Rs 1.50 crore. The film sold an estimated 25.26 lakh tickets on Day 1. Overseas and worldwide figures were unavailable at the time of reporting.

Sacnilk's early Friday estimate put Day 2 at Rs 1.24 crore net from 1,291 shows tracked so far, taking the running India total to Rs 66.09 crore net.

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Ramayana vs Other BO Openers

On an India net basis, Ramayana opened ahead of Pathaan and Animal, which earned Rs 57 crore and Rs 63.80 crore, respectively. It trailed Jawan at Rs 75 crore, Adipurush at Rs 86.75 crore and Dhurandhar 2 at Rs 102.55 crore.

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What Could Have Held Back Opening?

Some Reddit users pointed to the Thursday release and suggested that travel ahead of Diwali may have delayed cinema visits for families. Others cited ticket prices and said the film's on-the-ground promotion could have done more to build interest. Some also suggested that disappointment with Adipurush had made viewers cautious about another adaptation of the epic. The impact of those factors on ticket sales remains unclear.

Early audience reactions included praise for the visual effects and the performances of Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravana. Pallavi plays Sita and Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman in the first instalment of the two-part adaptation.

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