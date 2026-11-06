Delhi Market Fire: Shop Gutted In Massive Fire At Karol Bagh's Puri Plaza; 22 Fire Units On Spot

A massive fire broke out at a shop on Friday in Puri Plaza, 13 Block, Chain Wali Gali, Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh, according to news agency ANI. The Delhi Fire Service said a total of 22 fire service units have been deployed to control the blaze. Additional water bowsers and lighting equipment have also been sent to the scene.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, while the fire has caused extensive damage to property. Prima facie, overheating or overcharging of batteries appears to be a possible cause of the fire, they said, adding that the exact reason would be ascertained after a detailed examination, they added.

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The fire was reported at Puri Plaza at 1.28 am, following which a PCR call was received at Karol Bagh police station, a police officer told news agency PTI.

"The night staff of the police station immediately reached the spot and found the fire at shop number 13/21 in the commercial building, which houses businesses dealing in mobile accessories," the officer said.

According to police, the fire is suspected to have originated in a ground-floor shop where mobile batteries were stored before spreading to the upper floors of the four-storey building.

Around 20 to 25 fire tenders, three Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulances and two PCR vehicles were rushed to the scene to tackle the blaze and assist in the emergency response.

As the fire intensified, additional fire service vehicles were pressed into service. The firefighting operation continued for several hours before the blaze was brought under control and subsequently extinguished, police said.

A report will be obtained from the Delhi Fire Service and the Electrical Inspector to establish the cause of the incident. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team will also examine the building to assess whether any other combustible material was stored there.

Police said further action would be initiated based on the findings of the reports. A structural safety assessment or certificate will also be sought from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to rule out any risk to human life.

"The fire has been extinguished and the situation at the spot is under control, with police personnel deployed to maintain law and order," he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

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