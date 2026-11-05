Five Stocks To Buy Today, November 5: HPCL, Bajaj Finance, HAL, And More

Market analysts have identified five stocks that traders could consider buying today, Thursday November 5. Based on the respective target prices and current market prices, the recommendations indicate potential upside ranging from around 4% to 47%.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) (CMP: 5,079.10)

Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., has recommended buying HAL shares with a target price of Rs 5,260 and a stop loss at Rs 4,980. The target indicates a potential upside of around 3.6% from the current market price.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (CMP: Rs 68.21)

VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and founder of SMT Stock Market, has identified buying levels of Rs 65, Rs 72 and Rs 100 for ZEEL, with a stop loss at Rs 57. The targets imply potential upside of nearly 5.6% and 46.6%, respectively, from the CMP.

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Bajaj Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 994.00)

Ambala has also recommended buying Bajaj Finance shares in the Rs 960 to Rs 970 range. She has placed targets at Rs 1,030 and Rs 1,200, while suggesting a stop loss at Rs 910. From the stated CMP, the targets represent potential gains of approximately 3.6 per cent and 20.7 per cent.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. (CMP: Rs 95)

Pradip Halder, founder and CEO of PHD Capital Pvt. Ltd., has recommended buying GMR Airports Infrastructure with a target of Rs 108 and a stop loss at Rs 87. The stock offers potential upside of about 13.7%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CMP: Rs 359.50)

Halder has suggested buying HPCL shares with a target price of Rs 395 and a stop loss at Rs 347. The recommendation indicates potential upside of around 9.9%

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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