Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On November 5

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Gift Nifty Check

The Indian equity indices are expected to have a gap up opening after settling in the green the previous session as well, taking cues from international markets, US midterm election verdict, and tanking crude oil prices.

As of 6:47 a.m. the Gift Nifty traded over1.5% or 368 points higher at 24,318.

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Asian Market Check

Asian markets were mostly trading higher on Thursday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street after Democrats recorded a sweeping victory over Republicans in the US midterm elections.

When last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading 0.7% higher, while the Topix surged 2.2%.

South Korea's Kospi bucked the broader trend, sliding over 2.5%. Meanwhile, Australia's ASX 200 and New Zealand's NZX 50 advanced 1.56% and 1.85%, respectively.

Commodity Check

Oil prices continued to decline on Thursday, with Brent crude hovering below the $95-per-barrel mark after plunging nearly 9% in the previous session to hit a two-month low.

Growing hopes of a possible de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict, following the Democratic Party's strong performance in the US midterm elections, have eased concerns over global oil supplies.

Brent crude futures were last trading 0.14% lower at $94.50 per barrel. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading around $88 per barrel, after settling 8.3% lower at $88.12 on Wednesday. Brent crude had shed 8.7% to settle at $94.62 in the previous session.

Gold and silver prices rallied as the dollar weakens further to a one-month low after Democrats win the midterm in the US. As the dollar weakens, dollar-priced gold becomes cheaper for overseas buyers, which in turn boosts demand. Furthermore, in India, it is festive season with Dhanteras round the corner, which is aiding the demand for the yellow metal in the domestic market.

MCX Gold futures with December delivery jumped over 2.7% on Wednesday, Nov. 4, to finally settle at Rs 1,43,234, above the Rs 1,40,000 mark.

MCX silver futures with December Delivery also gained significantly in the previous trading session, rising close to 5% and finally closing at Rs 1,87,735.

Stock Market Recap

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended over half a percent higher each on Wednesday, extending its rally to the fifth consecutive session, led by buying in auto, metals and realty stocks.

The Sensex rallied 383.55 points, or 0.50%, to close at 77,301.40, while the Nifty 50 settled 149.75 points, or 0.63%, higher at 23,960.60. Bank Nifty index ended at 55,913.60, up by 373.55 points, or 0.67%.

US Markets Recap

US stocks surged at the opening bell on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring more than 1,000 points as investors welcomed a decisive Democratic victory in the US midterm elections and President Donald Trump's acceptance of the results.

However, the broader market rally did little to lift sentiment towards artificial intelligence stocks, which came under pressure amid concerns over potential restrictions on data centre expansion.

Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,166.66 points, or 2.25%, to 52,953.38. The S&P 500 advanced 91.73 points, or 1.21%, to 7,660.65, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 284.66 points, or 1.12%, to 25,656.67.

Finally, the indices ended sharply higher. Dow was up over 3% or 1,500 points to 53,356.12, S&P 500 ended 1.58% higher at 7,688.62, and Nasdaq Component was up 1.44% at 25,736.51 during market close.

Earnings In Focus

Aadhar Housing Finance, Abbott India, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, ADF Foods, Apollo Pipes, Arvind SmartSpaces, Ashoka Buildcon, Astral, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Antony Waste Handling Cell, BEML, Berger Paints, Bharat Forge, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, Bikaji Foods, Blue Jet Healthcare, CESC, Cello World, Ceigall India, Emami, Electronics Mart India, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma, Godfrey Phillips, Go Digit General Insurance, Gokaldas Exports, Greenlam Industries, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Happy Forgings, Hindustan Construction Company and Healthcare Global Enterprises.

Earnings Highlights

ISGEC Heavy Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 11.3% At Rs 1,850 crore Vs Rs 1,662 crore

Ebitda Up 38.1% At Rs 147 crore Vs Rs 107 crore

Ebitda Margin At 8% Vs 6.4%

Net Profit At Rs 56.4 crore Vs Rs 0.2 crore

Jain Irrigation Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 10% At Rs 1,577 crore Vs Rs 1,432 crore

Ebitda Up 4.2% At Rs 208 crore Vs Rs 199 crore

Ebitda Margin At 13.2% Vs 13.9%

Net Profit Up 10.5% At Rs 16.9 crore Vs Rs 15.3 crore

Lenskart Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 35.7% At Rs 2,845 crore Vs Rs 2,096 crore

Ebitda Up 50% At Rs 621.8 crore Vs Rs 414.6 crore

Ebitda Margin At 21.9% Vs 19.8%

Net Profit Up 122.5% At Rs 227 crore Vs Rs 102 crore

Navneet Education Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Down 58.9% At Rs 324 crore Vs Rs 788 crore

Ebitda Down 94.4% At Rs 11 crore Vs Rs 198 crore

Ebitda Margin At 3.4% Vs 25.1%

Net Loss At Rs 4 crore Vs Profit Of Rs 141 crore

Pricol Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 34.7% At Rs 1,356 crore Vs Rs 1,007 crore

Ebitda Up 29.7% At Rs 153 crore Vs Rs 118 crore

Ebitda Margin At 11.3% Vs 11.7%

Net Profit Up 32.8% At Rs 85 crore Vs Rs 64 crore

Jash Engineering Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 21.5% At Rs 192 crore Vs Rs 158 crore

Ebitda Up 16.7% At Rs 23.8 crore Vs Rs 20.4 crore

Ebitda Margin At 12.4% Vs 12.9%

Net Profit Up 29.5% At Rs 14.5 crore Vs Rs 11.2 crore

Nykaa Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 28.1% At Rs 3,006 crore Vs Rs 2,346 crore

Ebitda Up 65.6% At Rs 263 crore Vs Rs 159 crore

Ebitda Margin At 8.7% Vs 6.8%

Net Profit Up 197.1% At Rs 101 crore Vs Rs 34 crore

To Buy 82% Stake In Simply Nam Beauty For Rs 33 crore

Chemplast Sanmar Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 28.1% At Rs 1,323 crore Vs Rs 1,033 crore

Ebitda At Rs 111 crore Vs Rs 43 crore

Ebitda Margin At 8.4% Vs 4.2%

Net Loss At Rs 5.5 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 51 crore

Apollo Tyres Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 16.6% At Rs 7,968 crore Vs Rs 6,831 crore

Ebitda Down 16.2% At Rs 855 crore Vs Rs 1,021 crore

Ebitda Margin At 10.7% Vs 14.9%

Net Profit Up 13.3% At Rs 292.2 crore Vs Rs 258 crore

Orkla India Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 19.4% At Rs 776 crore Vs Rs 650 crore

Ebitda Up 17.6% At Rs 125.2 crore Vs Rs 106.5 crore

Ebitda Margin At 16.1% Vs 16.4%

Net Profit Up 18.7% At Rs 91.4 crore Vs Rs 77 crore

IRCON International Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 14.9% At Rs 2,272 crore Vs Rs 1,977 crore

Ebitda Up 68.3% At Rs 239 crore Vs Rs 142 crore

Ebitda Margin At 10.5% Vs 7.2%

Net Profit Down 25.9% At Rs 103 crore Vs Rs 139 crore

Dabur Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit At Rs 506 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 498 crore

Revenue At Rs 3,563 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 3,553 crore

Ebitda At Rs 633 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 640 crore

Ebitda Margin At 17.8% Vs Estimate Of 18%

Net Profit Up 11.7% At Rs 506 crore Vs Rs 453 crore

Interim Dividend Of Rs 3.5/Share

JSW Dulux Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 16.2% At Rs 961.9 crore Vs Rs 827.6 crore

Ebitda Up 0.5% At Rs 110.9 crore Vs Rs 110.4 crore

Ebitda Margin At 11.5% Vs 13.3%

Net Profit Down 95.8% At Rs 71.4 crore Vs Rs 1,683 crore

Q2FY26 Included One-Time Gain Of Rs 1,874 crore

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 17% At Rs 2,284 crore Vs Rs 1,951 crore

Ebitda Down 11.7% At Rs 338 crore Vs Rs 382 crore

Ebitda Margin At 14.8% Vs 19.6%

Net Profit Down 19% At Rs 131.5 crore Vs Rs 162.5 crore

Swan Corp Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Down 8.1% At Rs 1,046 crore Vs Rs 1,138 crore

Ebitda Loss At Rs 4.5 crore Vs Profit Of Rs 5 crore

Net Profit At Rs 507 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 3.8 crore

EPL Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 29.9% At Rs 1,567 crore Vs Rs 1,206 crore

Ebitda Up 13.9% At Rs 287 crore Vs Rs 252 crore

Ebitda Margin At 18.3% Vs 20.9%

Net Profit Up 5.8% At Rs 110 crore Vs Rs 104 crore

RITES Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 1.5% At Rs 557 crore Vs Rs 549 crore

Ebitda Down 6% At Rs 122 crore Vs Rs 130 crore

Ebitda Margin At 21.9% Vs 23.6%

Net Profit Down 11% At Rs 97 crore Vs Rs 109 crore

2nd Interim Dividend Of Rs 1.9/Share

Torrent Power Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 24.4% At Rs 9,802 crore Vs Rs 7,876 crore

Ebitda Up 15.5% At Rs 1,739 crore Vs Rs 1,506 crore

Ebitda Margin At 17.7% Vs 19.1%

Net Profit Up 13.3% At Rs 820 crore Vs Rs 724 crore

Aptus Value Housing Finance Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Total Income Up 4.7% At Rs 436 crore Vs Rs 416 crore

Net Profit Down 0.6% At Rs 201 crore Vs Rs 202 crore

Interarch Building Products Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 2.9% At Rs 505 crore Vs Rs 491 crore

Ebitda Flat At Rs 41.2 crore

Ebitda Margin At 8.2% Vs 8.4%

Net Profit Down 3.1% At Rs 31 crore Vs Rs 32 crore

GMM Pfaudler Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 18% At Rs 1,065 crore Vs Rs 902 crore

Ebitda Down 9.5% At Rs 110.1 crore Vs Rs 121.6 crore

Ebitda Margin At 10.3% Vs 13.5%

Net Profit Down 16.3% At Rs 33.3 crore Vs Rs 39.8 crore

Ashiana Housing Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue At Rs 576 crore Vs Rs 166 crore

Ebitda At Rs 59.9 crore Vs Rs 29.2 crore

Ebitda Margin At 10.4% Vs 17.6%

Net Profit Up 85.5% At Rs 51 crore Vs Rs 27.5 crore

Chalet Hotels Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Down 31.7% At Rs 502 crore Vs Rs 735 crore

Ebitda Down 27.1% At Rs 218 crore Vs Rs 299 crore

Ebitda Margin At 43.4% Vs 40.7%

Net Profit Up 39.4% At Rs 216 crore Vs Rs 155 crore

Centum Electronics Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 58.6% At Rs 312 crore Vs Rs 197 crore

Ebitda Up 50% At Rs 39.6 crore Vs Rs 26.4 crore

Ebitda Margin At 12.7% Vs 13.4%

Net Profit At Rs 22.9 crore Vs Rs 4.1 crore

JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 5.5% At Rs 1,617 crore Vs Rs 1,532 crore

Ebitda Down 26.1% At Rs 154 crore Vs Rs 209 crore

Ebitda Margin At 9.5% Vs 13.6%

Net Profit Down 74.6% At Rs 20.6 crore Vs Rs 80.9 crore

PhysicsWallah Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 18.2% At Rs 1,242 crore Vs Rs 1,051 crore

Ebitda Up 53.1% At Rs 276 crore Vs Rs 180.3 crore

Ebitda Margin At 22.2% Vs 17.2%

Net Profit Up 102.8% At Rs 146 crore Vs Rs 72 crore

SIS Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 28.1% At Rs 4,816 crore Vs Rs 3,759 crore

Ebitda Up 32.5% At Rs 224 crore Vs Rs 169 crore

Ebitda Margin At 4.7% Vs 4.5%

Net Profit Up 37% At Rs 111 crore Vs Rs 81 crore

Somany Ceramics Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 25.6% At Rs 860.6 crore Vs Rs 685.2 crore

Ebitda At Rs 133.6 crore Vs Rs 55.6 crore

Ebitda Margin At 15.5% Vs 8.1%

Net Profit At Rs 41.5 crore Vs Rs 15 crore

Interim Dividend Of Rs 6/Share

Sanathan Textiles Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue At Rs 1,804 crore Vs Rs 818 crore

Ebitda At Rs 154.7 crore Vs Rs 63.1 crore

Ebitda Margin At 8.6% Vs 7.7%

Net Profit At Rs 61.2 crore Vs Rs 20.1 crore

JM Financial Q2 Highlights (QoQ)

Total Income Down 13.8% At Rs 1,056 crore Vs Rs 1,225 crore

Net Profit Down 17.8% At Rs 240 crore Vs Rs 292 crore

Interim Dividend Of Rs 1.65/Share

63 Moons Technologies Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue At Rs 153 crore Vs Rs 20 crore

Ebitda Loss At Rs 88.2 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 87.5 crore

Net Loss At Rs 40 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 44.5 crore

Apollo Hospitals Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit At Rs 630 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 627 crore

Revenue At Rs 7,615 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 7,471 crore

Ebitda At Rs 1,191 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 1,162 crore

Ebitda Margin At 15.6% Vs Estimate Of 15.6%

Net Profit Up 32.1% At Rs 630 crore Vs Rs 477 crore

BSE Q2 Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue Down 8.5% At Rs 1,433 crore Vs Rs 1,566 crore

Ebitda Down 8.2% At Rs 984 crore Vs Rs 1,072 crore

Ebitda Margin At 68.7% Vs 68.5%

Net Profit Down 7.4% At Rs 809 crore Vs Rs 874 crore

Gujarat Pipavav Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 13.4% At Rs 339 crore Vs Rs 299 crore

Ebitda Up 19.3% At Rs 212 crore Vs Rs 177.4 crore

Ebitda Margin At 62.4% Vs 59.3%

Net Profit Down 5% At Rs 153 crore Vs Rs 161 crore

Interim Dividend Of Rs 3/Share

Premier Energies Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 43.3% At Rs 2,632 crore Vs Rs 1,837 crore

Ebitda Up 31.2% At Rs 736 crore Vs Rs 561 crore

Ebitda Margin At 28% Vs 30.5%

Net Profit Up 29.6% At Rs 458 crore Vs Rs 353.4 crore

To Set Up 10 GW Ingot & Wafer Manufacturing Facility

SKF India Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 28.3% At Rs 1,043 crore Vs Rs 813 crore

Ebitda Down 6.9% At Rs 101 crore Vs Rs 108 crore

Ebitda Margin At 9.6% Vs 13.3%

Net Profit Up 33.8% At Rs 103 crore Vs Rs 77 crore

Mayur Uniquoters Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 17.9% At Rs 283 crore Vs Rs 240 crore

Ebitda Up 55.2% At Rs 77.9 crore Vs Rs 50.2 crore

Ebitda Margin At 27.5% Vs 20.9%

Net Profit Up 41.5% At Rs 58 crore Vs Rs 41 crore

KIMS Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 39.9% At Rs 1,344 crore Vs Rs 961 crore

Ebitda Up 27.9% At Rs 261 crore Vs Rs 204 crore

Ebitda Margin At 19.4% Vs 21.2%

Net Profit Up 11.9% At Rs 75 crore Vs Rs 67 crore

Includes One-Time Gain Of Rs 13.2 crore

Balkrishna Industries Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 45% At Rs 3,472 crore Vs Rs 2,394 crore

Ebitda Up 23.9% At Rs 633.3 crore Vs Rs 511.2 crore

Ebitda Margin At 18.2% Vs 21.4%

Net Profit Up 7.1% At Rs 293 crore Vs Rs 273 crore

2nd Interim Dividend Of Rs 4/Share

Shringar House Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 54.8% At Rs 819 crore Vs Rs 529 crore

Ebitda Up 66.2% At Rs 55 crore Vs Rs 33.1 crore

Ebitda Margin At 6.7% Vs 6.3%

Net Profit Up 73.2% At Rs 39.5 crore Vs Rs 22.8 crore

PDS Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 29.6% At Rs 4,432 crore Vs Rs 3,419 crore

Ebitda Up 49.2% At Rs 153 crore Vs Rs 102 crore

Ebitda Margin At 3.4% Vs 3%

Net Profit Up 41.3% At Rs 42.4 crore Vs Rs 30 crore

Interim Dividend Of Rs 2.2/Share

Lumino Industries Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 29.9% At Rs 661.4 crore Vs Rs 509.1 crore

Ebitda Up 34.2% At Rs 84.4 crore Vs Rs 62.9 crore

Ebitda Margin At 12.8% Vs 12.4%

Net Profit Up 50.9% At Rs 53.1 crore Vs Rs 35.2 crore

Shipping Corporation Of India Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit Up 205.8% At Rs 578 crore Vs Rs 189 crore

Revenue Up 71.1% At Rs 2,291 crore Vs Rs 1,339 crore

Ebitda At Rs 903 crore Vs Rs 406 crore

Ebitda Margin At 39.4% Vs 30.3%

Interim Dividend Of Rs 4/Share

GR Infraprojects Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 45.1% At Rs 2,325 crore Vs Rs 1,602 crore

Ebitda Up 11.9% At Rs 433 crore Vs Rs 387 crore

Ebitda Margin At 18.6% Vs 24.2%

Net Profit Up 52% At Rs 293 crore Vs Rs 193 crore

Kansai Nerolac Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 18.6% At Rs 2,317 crore Vs Rs 1,954 crore

Ebitda Up 4.1% At Rs 224 crore Vs Rs 215 crore

Ebitda Margin At 9.7% Vs 11%

Net Profit Up 8.5% At Rs 146 crore Vs Rs 135 crore

Afcons Infrastructure Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Down 11.8% At Rs 2,635 crore Vs Rs 2,988 crore

Ebitda Down 72.1% At Rs 91.7 crore Vs Rs 328.6 crore

Ebitda Margin At 3.5% Vs 11%

Net Profit Down 60.8% At Rs 41.3 crore Vs Rs 105.4 crore

eMudhra Q2 Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue Up 8.4% At Rs 207 crore Vs Rs 191 crore

EBIT Down 0.5% At Rs 38 crore Vs Rs 38.2 crore

EBIT Margin At 18.4% Vs 20%

Net Profit Up 2.2% At Rs 32.8 crore Vs Rs 32.1 crore

NHPC Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Profit Up 51.7% At Rs 1,549 crore Vs Rs 1,021 crore

Revenue Up 33.2% At Rs 4,483 crore Vs Rs 3,365 crore

Ebitda Up 42% At Rs 2,876 crore Vs Rs 2,026 crore

Ebitda Margin At 64.2% Vs 60.2%

Ellenbarrie Industrial Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 28.1% At Rs 114.3 crore Vs Rs 89.2 crore

Ebitda Up 19.6% At Rs 40.2 crore Vs Rs 33.6 crore

Ebitda Margin At 35.2% Vs 37.7%

Net Profit Down 3% At Rs 35.6 crore Vs Rs 36.7 crore

PI Industries Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Down 9.1% At Rs 1,702 crore Vs Rs 1,872 crore

Ebitda Down 57% At Rs 232.7 crore Vs Rs 541.3 crore

Ebitda Margin At 13.7% Vs 28.9%

Net Profit Down 70.1% At Rs 122 crore Vs Rs 409 crore

Websol Energy Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue At Rs 361 crore Vs Rs 168.2 crore

Ebitda Up 77.4% At Rs 128.1 crore Vs Rs 72.2 crore

Ebitda Margin At 35.5% Vs 42.9%

Net Profit Up 73.2% At Rs 80.2 crore Vs Rs 46.3 crore

KSH International Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 85.4% At Rs 1,320 crore Vs Rs 712 crore

Ebitda Up 95.7% At Rs 90.4 crore Vs Rs 46.2 crore

Ebitda Margin At 6.8% Vs 6.5%

Net Profit Up 60% At Rs 48 crore Vs Rs 30 crore

Approves Rs 185 crore Capex For Specialised Magnet Winding Wires At Supa Unit

Aurobindo Pharma Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit Up 32.7% At Rs 1,126 crore Vs Rs 848 crore

Revenue Up 23.9% At Rs 10,263 crore Vs Rs 8,286 crore

Ebitda Up 28.5% At Rs 2,156 crore Vs Rs 1,678 crore

Ebitda Margin At 21% Vs 20.3%

Interim Dividend Of Rs 7/Share

Entero Healthcare Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 32.8% At Rs 2,087 crore Vs Rs 1,571 crore

Ebitda Up 77.5% At Rs 110.2 crore Vs Rs 62.1 crore

Ebitda Margin At 5.3% Vs 4%

Net Profit Up 44% At Rs 45.5 crore Vs Rs 31.6 crore

All Time Plastics Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 18.1% At Rs 174.1 crore Vs Rs 147.4 crore

Ebitda Down 15.9% At Rs 13.6 crore Vs Rs 16.1 crore

Ebitda Margin At 7.8% Vs 10.9%

Net Profit Down 10.8% At Rs 3.6 crore Vs Rs 4.1 crore

Galaxy Surfactants Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 36.5% At Rs 1,810 crore Vs Rs 1,326 crore

Ebitda Up 71.5% At Rs 189.5 crore Vs Rs 110.5 crore

Ebitda Margin At 10.5% Vs 8.3%

Net Profit Up 80% At Rs 120 crore Vs Rs 66.5 crore

Interim Dividend Of Rs 18/Share

NRB Bearings Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 18.8% At Rs 386.4 crore Vs Rs 325.2 crore

Ebitda Up 24.9% At Rs 66.9 crore Vs Rs 53.6 crore

Ebitda Margin At 17.3% Vs 16.5%

Net Profit Down 12.8% At Rs 35.4 crore Vs Rs 40.6 crore

Augmont Enterprises Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Down 27% At Rs 15,835 crore Vs Rs 21,692 crore

Ebitda Up 74.1% At Rs 164 crore Vs Rs 94.2 crore

Ebitda Margin At 1% Vs 0.43%

Net Profit Up 11.2% At Rs 118 crore Vs Rs 106.5 crore

Lohia Corp Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 42% At Rs 594.3 crore Vs Rs 418.4 crore

Ebitda Up 33.3% At Rs 115.4 crore Vs Rs 86.6 crore

Ebitda Margin At 19.4% Vs 20.7%

Net Profit Up 47.8% At Rs 78.2 crore Vs Rs 52.9 crore

Max Estates Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 8.2% At Rs 52.8 crore Vs Rs 48.8 crore

Net Profit Down 39.7% At Rs 4.7 crore Vs Rs 7.8 crore

ESAB India Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue Up 11% At Rs 424 crore Vs Rs 382 crore

Ebitda Down 4.3% At Rs 69.3 crore Vs Rs 72.4 crore

Ebitda Margin At 16.3% Vs 19%

Net Profit Down 38% At Rs 49 crore Vs Rs 79 crore

Q2FY26 Included One-Time Gain Of Rs 31 crore

Interim Dividend Of Rs 20/Share

Stocks In News

Great Eastern Shipping: Took delivery of Kamsarmax vessel Jag Amit (81,886 DWT) as planned in Q2FY27.

Took delivery of Kamsarmax vessel Jag Amit (81,886 DWT) as planned in Q2FY27. Nykaa: To acquire 82% stake in Simply Nam Beauty for Rs 33 crore.

To acquire 82% stake in Simply Nam Beauty for Rs 33 crore. Apollo Tyres: Appoints Ravi Kumar Shingari as CFO; board approves raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs.

Appoints Ravi Kumar Shingari as CFO; board approves raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs. Interarch Building Products: Sonali Bhagwati Dalal resigns as Chairperson; Arvind Nanda elevated as Executive Chairperson.

Sonali Bhagwati Dalal resigns as Chairperson; Arvind Nanda elevated as Executive Chairperson. GMM Pfaudler: Ankit Nayyar assumes office as Group CFO.

Ankit Nayyar assumes office as Group CFO. Dabur India: Group CEO Mohit Malhotra resigns, effective November 13.

Group CEO Mohit Malhotra resigns, effective November 13. Lemon Tree Hotels: Opens 44-room hotel in Pavagadh, Gujarat.

Opens 44-room hotel in Pavagadh, Gujarat. Bliss GVS Pharma: Receives MHRA market authorisation for Mesalazine 1g Suppositories.

Receives MHRA market authorisation for Mesalazine 1g Suppositories. Hindware Home Innovation: Naveen Malik resigns as CEO and CFO.

Naveen Malik resigns as CEO and CFO. Engineers India: Enters maritime safety training consultancy business; wins offshore safety standards mandate.

Enters maritime safety training consultancy business; wins offshore safety standards mandate. Cupid: Signs exclusive long-term retail partnership with V2 Retail; targets Rs 400 crore revenue.

Signs exclusive long-term retail partnership with V2 Retail; targets Rs 400 crore revenue. OnEMI Tech (Kissht): Crosses Rs 10,000 crore AUM milestone.

Crosses Rs 10,000 crore AUM milestone. Apollo Hospitals: Divests stake in Apollo Specialty Hospitals and Apollo Fertility Centre to Kids Clinic India at EV of Rs 1,550 crore.

Divests stake in Apollo Specialty Hospitals and Apollo Fertility Centre to Kids Clinic India at EV of Rs 1,550 crore. Manipal Health: Executes lease agreement for Gurugram land to operate hospital; tenure of 29 years and 11 months.

Executes lease agreement for Gurugram land to operate hospital; tenure of 29 years and 11 months. TBZ: Promoter GRT Jewellers acquires 74.12% stake through purchase of 4.9 crore shares.

Promoter GRT Jewellers acquires 74.12% stake through purchase of 4.9 crore shares. Havells India: Alwar plant dispute resolved; operations resume.

Alwar plant dispute resolved; operations resume. BSE: Accepts MMRDA offer for Mumbai land.

Accepts MMRDA offer for Mumbai land. Northern Arc Capital: Fund management arm raises Rs 400 crore for diversified debt fund.

Fund management arm raises Rs 400 crore for diversified debt fund. Tembo Global: Receives NSE approval for listing of 40.5 lakh shares.

Receives NSE approval for listing of 40.5 lakh shares. Premier Energies: To set up 10 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility.

To set up 10 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility. Axis Bank: Re-appoints Munish Sharda as Executive Director for three years.

Re-appoints Munish Sharda as Executive Director for three years. KIMS: Re-appoints CEO Abhinay Bollineni and CMD Bhaskara Bollineni for five years; approves merger of subsidiary with holding company.

Re-appoints CEO Abhinay Bollineni and CMD Bhaskara Bollineni for five years; approves merger of subsidiary with holding company. PVR INOX: Opens five-screen multiplex at Pacific Mall, Jaipur.

Opens five-screen multiplex at Pacific Mall, Jaipur. Adani Power: Signs 25-year PPA with Uttarakhand Power Corporation for 1,234 MW supply.

Signs 25-year PPA with Uttarakhand Power Corporation for 1,234 MW supply. Punjab & Sind Bank: Extends CFO Arnab Goswamy's tenure till April 2029.

Extends CFO Arnab Goswamy's tenure till April 2029. Ravindra Energy: Signs MoU with Sorigin Green Mobility for deployment of 500 electric heavy commercial vehicles.

Signs MoU with Sorigin Green Mobility for deployment of 500 electric heavy commercial vehicles. P N Gadgil Jewellers: Opens store in Prayagraj; total store count rises to 82.

Opens store in Prayagraj; total store count rises to 82. Som Distilleries: Carlsberg India extends manufacturing agreement by three years.

Carlsberg India extends manufacturing agreement by three years. Glenmark Pharma: Ichnos Glenmark Innovation to present updated ISB 2001 data at ASH Annual Meeting.

Ichnos Glenmark Innovation to present updated ISB 2001 data at ASH Annual Meeting. V2 Retail: Partners with Cupid across 425+ stores.

Partners with Cupid across 425+ stores. Aurobindo Pharma: Approves merger of Auroactive Pharma with Apitoria Pharma.

Approves merger of Auroactive Pharma with Apitoria Pharma. Novartis India: Board approves filing of Rs 900 crore rights issue offer document.

Board approves filing of Rs 900 crore rights issue offer document. NALCO: Advances Rs 30,000 crore expansion plan; targets doubling smelting capacity to 1 MTPA.

Advances Rs 30,000 crore expansion plan; targets doubling smelting capacity to 1 MTPA. KSH International: Approves Rs 185 crore capex at Supa unit.

Approves Rs 185 crore capex at Supa unit. Laxmi Dental: Receives EU Quality Management System certification.

Receives EU Quality Management System certification. Alembic Pharma: Receives US FDA approval for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution.

IPO Listing

Bombay Coated & Special Steels

Category Subscription (x) Anchor 1.00 QIB (Ex-Anchor) 37.32 NII 166.44 Retail 35.46 Total 63.89

Bulk & Block Deals

Ajmera Realty & Infra India

Everest Food Products bought 37.97 lakh shares at Rs 140.75/share.

Mukul Agrawal sold 37.97 lakh shares at Rs 140.75/share.

Cello Pens and Stationery bought 25 lakh shares at Rs 141/share.

ValueQuest Investment Advisors sold 25 lakh shares at Rs 141/share.

Alpex Solar

Faraday Test and Research Lab bought 1.48 lakh shares at Rs 663.26/share.

Zeta Global Funds sold 1.55 lakh shares at Rs 663.28/share.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering

Thakkar Nileshkumar Farshuram HUF sold 8.5 lakh shares at Rs 380.42/share.

Board Meetings

Ashoka Buildcon: Fund Raising

Fund Raising Ceigall India: Fund Raising

Fund Raising Optiemus Infracom: Fund Raising

Fund Raising Titan: Fund Raising

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Lock-In Expiry

Ather Energy: 76.6 million shares (21% of outstanding equity) eligible for release from 1.5-year-and-beyond lock-in category.

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