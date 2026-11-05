Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Rs 821 Crore Earned, Ramayana Arrives To Test Rajinikanth's Record Run

Rajinikanth needs another ₹178.90 crore to reach a box-office milestone that has eluded him throughout his career. Ramayana is arriving to take over screens. And an extended OTT version of Jailer 2, potentially offering fans 30 minutes they missed in theatres, is already making news.

After 21 days, Jailer 2 stands at an estimated ₹821.10 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. That includes ₹545.10 crore India gross and ₹276 crore overseas. The ₹1,000 crore club is within sight, but getting there will require a substantial second wind.

Rajinikanth has already raised his own ceiling. Going by Sacnilk's figures, the Nelson Dilipkumar film has overtaken 2.0, which finished with ₹691 crore worldwide, and become the first Tamil production to cross ₹800 crore.

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Now comes the harder part: keeping the money flowing when exhibitors have fresh films to sell.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, also starring Sai Pallavi and Yash, arrives on November 5, just as Jailer 2 enters its fourth week.

For Rajinikanth's film, the threat is immediate and practical. Every evening show handed to Ramayana takes away seats that could have contributed to its remaining haul. A fan may still want to watch Jailer 2. Finding a convenient screening could become harder.

Sacnilk's November 4 assessment flagged this squeeze, expecting single-screen theatres to prioritise Ramayana, while multiplexes could retain Jailer 2 shows according to demand. How many screenings it actually loses remains to be established.

The pressure also extends to its home market. Suriya's Scene and Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2, listed for November 6, give Tamil exhibitors more choices heading into the weekend.

That competition arrives with Jailer 2 collecting ₹3 crore India net on November 4, down 10.4% from ₹3.35 crore the previous day. Its cumulative domestic net stands at ₹466.05 crore. The film is still adding to its total, but this weekday pace makes the remaining climb look steep.

Another Jailer 2 May Be Waiting At Home

Meanwhile, reports of a longer streaming version have given fans a fresh reason to discuss the film.

According to reports tracing the claim to News18 Tamil, the OTT cut could include around 30 additional minutes, restoring extended portions featuring Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan. Santhanam's cameo, said to have been removed entirely from the theatrical version, could also return. The makers have not confirmed the extended cut or its contents.

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