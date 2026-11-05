Stock Picks Today: Lupin, Dabur, Niva Bupa, Torrent Power, Lenskart, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across pharma, power, exchanges, healthcare, auto ancillary, housing finance, and renewable energy sector issuing fresh calls on Lupin, Dabur, Niva Bupa, Torrent Power, BSE, Lenskart, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Glaxo Smith Kline Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Balkrishna industries, Varroc Engieering, Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Anthem Biosciences, Samhi Hotels, Apollo Hospitals, Apollo Tyres, Aptus Value, Endurance Technologies, Exide Industries, Abbott India, alongside a broader view on India strategy and US Midterm Elections.

Jefferies on Lupin

Maintain Underperform; cut TP to Rs 1,750 from Rs 2,050

US sales expected to decline as competition intensifies for Mirabegron and Tolvaptan

Key respiratory, injectable and biosimilar launches unlikely to contribute meaningfully before FY29

Cuts FY27–28 EPS estimates by 5% and 1%; maintains FY27 EBITDA margin guidance of 24–25%.

Kotak on Lupin

Maintain Add; TP at Rs 2,335

India formulations expected to outperform industry growth by 1.2–1.3x

US competition in Tolvaptan and Mirabegron to pressure near-term profitability

Respiratory generics, biosimilars and Ellipta launches could drive stronger recovery from FY30

Jefferies on Dabur

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 535 from Rs 610

CEO Mohit Malhotra's resignation puts upcoming management strategy in focus

Rural demand recovery, premiumisation and Project Saksham support medium-term growth

Healthcare faces regulatory challenges; cuts earnings estimates by 1–4% amid cost pressures.

Citi on Dabur

Maintain Sell; hike TP to Rs 380 from Rs 375

Leadership transition puts future strategic priorities under focus

Premiumisation, stronger core brands and general trade recovery support growth

Sustainability of earnings recovery remains uncertain despite improving business momentum.

Goldman Sachs on Dabur

Maintain Neutral; TP at Rs 485

Premium brands growing 4x faster than regular brands, supporting premiumisation

Hair care, digestives and beverages remain key growth drivers

CEO transition, rising costs and honey demand recovery remain key monitorables.

HSBC on Dabur

Maintain Hold; TP at Rs 426

Leadership transition puts future strategic direction under focus

General trade recovery, hair care and beverages support domestic growth

Honey demand disruption and rising operating expenses remain key concerns

Macquarie on Dabur

Maintain Neutral; TP at Rs 480

Premium brands growing 4x faster than regular brands support portfolio premiumisation

Beverages, digestives and international markets offer growth opportunities

Limited volume acceleration, FSSAI-related risks and CEO transition constrain outlook.

Jefferies on Torrent Power

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 1,635 from Rs 1,780

Targets 10 GW renewable capacity by FY30; plans 1–1.2 GW additions in FY27

Expects 13% EBITDA CAGR through FY30, driven by 35% growth in renewable EBITDA

Transmission bottlenecks and execution delays remain risks; pumped storage offers additional potential

Jefferies on Niva Bupa

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 100 from Rs 95

Strong retail health growth and market-share gains support business expansion

Improving claims ratios, channel diversification and new products strengthen profitability outlook

Hikes FY28–29 earnings estimates by 5–12%; distribution regulations and solvency remain monitorables

Jefferies on BSE

Maintain Underperform; hike TP to Rs 3,100 from Rs 2,840

Options market-share gains may become harder; expects 12–15% trading volume growth over FY28–29

Cash equity market share remains below management's double-digit target

Premium valuation versus NSE and management transition by June 2027 remain key concerns.

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Jefferies on Aptus Value Housing Finance

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 290 from Rs 350

Expects 20% AUM growth in FY27 against management guidance of 22%

Rising stress in NBFC subsidiary and higher borrowing costs could pressure margins

Cuts FY27–28 EPS estimates by 1–3%; attractive valuations and 19–20% ROE support outlook.

Citi on Aptus Value Housing Finance

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 285 from Rs 350

Cuts FY27–29 AUM growth forecasts to 20–21% amid slower disbursements

NBFC asset-quality stress and higher funding costs pressure profitability

Expects growth recovery by Q4FY27; management retains above-20% ROE guidance.

Jefferies on Lenskart

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 780 from Rs 680

Hustlr Club targets the next 100 million Indians; premium evolv stores expand customer reach

Smart glasses and Hyderabad manufacturing facility offer new growth opportunities

Targets 25% long-term EBITDA margin without a timeline; currency pressures remain a risk.

Jefferies on Nykaa

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 415 from Rs 400

Beauty premiumisation, customer acquisition and own brands remain key growth drivers

Nykaa Now targets over 25 cities by FY27-end; fashion targets high-single-digit EBITDA margins by FY30

Simply Nam acquisition and L'Oréal partnership expand beauty portfolio; hikes FY28–29 EBITDA estimates by 5–6%.

BofA on Nykaa

Maintain Neutral; hike TP to Rs 400 from Rs 370

Beauty growth supported by customer acquisition, premiumisation and repeat purchases

Nykaa Now and advertising income offer additional growth opportunities

Fashion marketing efficiency to improve margins, though premium valuations limit rerating

Kotak on Varroc Engineering

Maintain Reduce; TP at Rs 740

EV orders, polymer products and overseas expansion to support growth ahead of industry

Lighting competition and limited e-mobility OEM diversification remain key risks

Margin recovery likely to remain subdued amid pricing pressure and slower overseas ramp-up

Kotak on Dr Lal PathLabs

Downgrade to Add from Buy; TP at Rs 2,300

Hikes FY27 revenue growth guidance to high teens from mid teens

Network expansion, rural penetration and Suburban turnaround support volume growth

Expects 17% adjusted EPS CAGR through FY29, aided by specialty diagnostics and genomics.

Citi on Dr Lal PathLabs

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 2,380 from Rs 2,160

Management targets high-teens FY27 revenue growth and sustainable mid-teens organic growth

Network expansion and specialized diagnostics support sustained volume growth

Genomics, oncology and preventive testing to improve revenue mix and profitability.

Goldman Sachs on Dr Lal PathLabs

Maintain Sell; hike TP to Rs 1,750 from Rs 1,700

Management hikes FY27 revenue growth guidance to high teens and EBITDA margin guidance above 28%

Preventive diagnostics, better test mix and higher realisations support earnings growth

Hikes FY27–29 estimates by up to 4%, but expensive valuations limit attractiveness

Kotak on SAMHI Hotels

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 235 from Rs 240

Targets 14–15% same-store RevPAR growth in 2HFY27 on strong domestic demand

Plans 1,669 additional rooms by FY31 and repositioning of 473 rooms into upper-upscale segment

Expects leverage below 3x by FY27-end, with expansion largely funded internally.

Citi on Anthem Biosciences

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 1,030 from Rs 870

Targets double-digit FY27 growth, supported by commercial molecule ramp-up

Unit 4 commissioning targeted around March 2028 with Rs 12 bn planned capex

Strong late-stage pipeline, pharma relationships and efficiency gains support margin outlook.

Citi on Apollo Hospitals

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 10,770

Hospital expansion pipeline exceeds 4,700 beds, supporting medium-term growth

HealthCo digital turns cash-positive; restructuring and listing targeted for Q4FY27

Oncology trade-margin caps and hospital pricing regulations remain key risks

Citi on Apollo Tyres

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 500 from Rs 510

Strong India demand and cost optimization support earnings resilience

European operations face weak demand and persistent margin pressure

Cuts earnings estimates as higher raw material costs offset domestic revenue growth

Citi on Aurobindo Pharma

Maintain Sell; TP unchanged at Rs 1,270

Lannett integration and injectable launches support US business expansion

European growth faces sustainability risks from market saturation and pricing pressure

US growth likely to moderate as acquisition and currency benefits normalize.

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Citi on Balkrishna Industries

Maintain Sell; TP unchanged at Rs 2,150

Strong demand across India, Europe and Americas supports volume growth

Commodity inflation and adverse product mix likely to pressure margins

Cuts FY27–29 earnings estimates despite stronger revenue outlook

Citi on Lenskart

Maintain Neutral; hike TP to Rs 700 from Rs 650

Store expansion, premium lenses and higher volumes support growth

Operating leverage and in-house manufacturing should drive gradual margin improvement

Premium valuations and tougher second-half comparisons limit rerating potential.

Citi on Varroc Engineering

Maintain Sell; TP at Rs 640

Recent order wins and Forsee acquisition expected to strengthen revenue growth and expand battery-pack business

Plans to exit Italian two-wheeler lighting facility and shift selected production lines to Vietnam and Romania

Margin pressure and rising debt remain concerns; recovery of input-cost inflation from OEMs is a key monitorable

Jefferies on Zydus Lifesciences

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 1,430 from Rs 1,370

Saroglitazar awaits US FDA decision in November 2026, with commercial launch targeted for March 2027

US specialty portfolio, exclusive launches and differentiated Indian products expected to sustain growth

Retains North America mid-single-digit growth guidance and consolidated EBITDA margin guidance above 24%.

BofA on Zydus Lifesciences

Maintain Neutral; TP at Rs 1,200

gAdempas and gIbrance launches to support US growth in FY28

Saroglitazar US launch targeted for March 2027, with meaningful traction expected after FY29

US commercialisation spending and elevated R&D costs likely to pressure margins.

Kotak on Endurance Technologies

Maintain Add; cut TP to Rs 2,825 from Rs 3,000

Stricter safety regulations and expansion into four-wheelers and EV components support multi-year growth

ETL 2.0 strategy targets aerospace, defence and other non-automotive opportunities

European consolidation could drive market share gains, but commodity pressures may delay margin recovery

Goldman Sachs on Endurance Technologies

Maintain Neutral; cut TP to Rs 2,650 from Rs 3,090

Expects meaningful margin recovery in FY28 as greenfield expansion start-up costs moderate

Exploring aerospace, defence, data centres, robotics, railways, solar and power-backup opportunities

Higher depreciation, financing costs and raw-material pressures prompt cuts to FY27–29 earnings estimates

Jefferies on Anthem Biosciences

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 1,050

Expects another 1–2 late-stage molecules to transition to commercial manufacturing over the next 12 months

Expanding relationships with global pharmaceutical companies strengthen its CRDMO growth pipeline

Plans Rs 12 bn capex, including fermentation expansion and new fill-and-finish capabilities for biologics

Jefferies on Emmvee Photovoltaic Power

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 430

Expects domestic solar module demand of 70 GW in FY27, supported by cheaper renewable power and government schemes

Expanding cell capacity to 8.9 GW and module capacity to 16.3 GW; targets 9 GW ingot-wafer integration by FY30

Projects 34% EBITDA CAGR through FY29; disciplined order selection aims to protect margins amid rising competition

Bernstein on GSK Pharma India

Initiate Outperform; TP at Rs 3,430

Top pick among listed multinational pharma companies, supported by a strong global innovation pipeline

Adult vaccines, specialty respiratory treatments and oncology launches expected to accelerate revenue growth

Innovation-led portfolio expansion could drive high double-digit growth, with oncology sales reaching Rs 3.8 bn by FY28

Bernstein on Pfizer India

Initiate Outperform; TP at Rs 4,424

Global innovation pipeline and new specialty medicines expected to transform India's growth trajectory

Hospital-focused therapies and preventive healthcare launches could support double-digit revenue growth

Improving operating leverage and faster access to globally developed medicines underpin earnings recovery

Bernstein on Abbott India

Initiate Market-Perform; TP at Rs 24,851

Strong established brands and commercial execution support steady growth in the domestic pharmaceutical market

Limited new-molecule pipeline constrains participation in India's innovation-led healthcare expansion

Annual product launches have declined from 11 to five, with brand extensions accounting for 80% of launches

Citi on Exide Industries

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 560 from Rs 510

Commissioned 6 GWh lithium-ion cell gigafactory in Bengaluru; customer qualification and commercial ramp-up remain key triggers

Strong automotive OEM wins, replacement demand and solar adoption support continued business momentum

European battery partnership expands export opportunities; cost optimisation and calibrated pricing support margins

Bernstein on US Midterm Elections – Impact on India - Venugopal Garre

Retains Nifty target at 25,000; sees limited near-term gains from Democratic victory

Democratic Congress could curb US spending and lower Treasury yields

Falling US yields historically supported FII inflows into Indian equities

Every 10 bps decline in US yields historically attracted US$950 mn in FII inflows

Lower yields could strengthen the rupee and improve foreign investor sentiment

AI investments and competing emerging markets may limit India's foreign inflows

US political deadlock could trigger risk aversion and capital outflows

Trump's tariffs on Russian oil buyers unlikely to change despite Democratic control

Middle East tensions and elevated crude prices remain major risks for India

H-1B restrictions may face resistance, but tighter immigration scrutiny likely to continue

Indian IT faces US spending risks, with North America contributing over 55% of revenues

Long-term market performance hinges on crude prices, external balances and earnings growth

JPMorgan on India Equity Strategy - Rajiv Batra

Bullish on Indian equities amid falling crude prices, lower US yields and renewed FII interest

Foreign investors reversing their India underweight could unlock US$115 bn in inflows

Lower crude could support the rupee, ease inflation and improve corporate margins

Expects small- and mid-caps to outperform large-caps on earnings growth

Overweight Financials, Industrials, Healthcare, Materials and Consumer Discretionary; Underweight IT

Private capex recovery gaining momentum across renewables, semiconductors, EVs and data centres

India's peak electricity demand projected to reach 459 GW by FY36 from 271 GW

Power transmission investment opportunity estimated at Rs 8 trillion

MSCI India trades at a 13.4% discount to its 10-year average valuation

Banks, real estate, insurance and materials offer attractive relative valuations

Aviation, paints, cement, tyres and logistics among potential beneficiaries of cheaper crude

El Niño and weak rainfall threaten rural demand and agricultural incomes

AI disruption puts 80% of Indian IT services' existing revenue pool at contraction risk

Higher global bond yields could trigger FII outflows and pressure equity valuations.

BofA on India Equity Strategy – US Midterms & AI Capex - Amish Shah

Democratic sweep raises AI regulation risks and could slow US data-centre expansion

BofA sees AI capex concerns as overdone, with slower investment reducing overcapacity risks

US AI capex growing at 26% annualised real pace, raising overinvestment concerns

US growth, inflation and Fed forecasts through 2028 remain unchanged

State-level zoning and permitting restrictions pose bigger risks to AI infrastructure

Political gridlock could increase US trade and foreign policy uncertainty

India could benefit from lower AI exposure and reduced global technology volatility

Lower US yields and weaker dollar could support FII inflows and stabilise INR

Korea, Taiwan and Japan face greater risks from an AI investment slowdown

India's limited participation in the AI rally could cushion a global technology correction

Indian AI-capex exporters trade at expensive 47x forward P/E and 1.8x PEG

ABB India, Siemens and Cummins India face risks from slower US data-centre orders

Maintain Underweight on AI-linked Industrials and Capital Goods exporters

Maintain Overweight on Cables given limited US data-centre export exposure

Prefer Financials, Real Estate, Autos and Regulated Utilities on potential RBI rate cuts



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