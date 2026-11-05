Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFG Vs ZIM 1st Test

Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will begin their two-match Test series on Thursday, November 5, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

Afghanistan head into the red-ball series after completing a 3-0 sweep in the preceding T20I series.

Rahmat Shah will lead the hosts in the longest format, while Zimbabwe will be captained by Brian Bennett, who has been handed the responsibility in the absence of regular skipper Richard Ngarava.

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Zimbabwe will be keen to make a strong start in the Test series after their defeat in the T20Is. The visitors will also have some experienced names in their squad, including Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor and veteran leg-spinner Graeme Cremer.

The two teams have played five Tests against each other so far, with both sides winning two matches each and one encounter ending in a draw.

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 1st Test: Date And Time

The first Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will be played from Thursday, November 5, to Monday, November 9. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM IST.

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 1st Test: Venue

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 1st Test: Head-To-Head Record

Afghanistan and Zimbabwe have faced each other in five Test matches so far. Both teams have registered two wins each, while one match ended in a draw.

Matches played: 5

Afghanistan won: 2

Zimbabwe won: 2

Drawn: 1

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe Test Series: Full Schedule

1st Test: November 5-9 — Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

2nd Test: November 13-17 — Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 1st Test: Live Telecast In India

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe first Test will not be available on live television in India.

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 1st Test: Live Streaming In India

Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe first Test on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe: Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah (captain), Ikram Alikhil (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Afsar Zazai (wicketkeeper), Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmanullah Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Ismat Alam, Qais Ahmad, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Khalil Gurbaz, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Yamin Ahmadzai.

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Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett (captain), Antum Naqvi, Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Graeme Cremer, Innocent Kaia, Ernest Masuku, Kundai Matigimu, Newman Nyamhuri, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere.

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