WPL 2027 Schedule Announced: Check Opening Match, Final Date, Venues And Timings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the fifth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), which will begi on January 14 and will run until February 7, 2027.

The tournament will be played across two venues, Vadodara and Mumbai, with 11 matches scheduled in each city. A total of 22 matches, including the Playoffs, will be played during the competition.

The opening match will see defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on former champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Vadodara on Thursday, January 14.

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The Vadodara leg will continue until January 24, with all five franchises beginning their campaign in the race for the WPL title.

WPL 2027: Mumbai To Host Second Leg And Playoffs

Following the Vadodara leg, the tournament will move to Mumbai on January 26. The Cricket Club of India's Brabourne Stadium will host the remaining 11 matches, including the Playoffs.

The league stage will conclude on February 3, after which the teams will compete for a place in the final.

The Eliminator is scheduled for Friday, February 5. The teams finishing second and third in the league standings will face each other, with the winner advancing to the final.

The team finishing at the top of the points table will directly qualify for the title clash.

WPL 2027 Final Date And Venue

The WPL 2027 final will be played on Sunday, February 7, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

All 22 matches of the tournament, including the Eliminator and Final, are scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

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With the five franchises set to compete across two cities, the upcoming edition will see the teams battle for the WPL title, with RCB entering the tournament as defending champions.

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