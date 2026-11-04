Gondhal Goes Global: India's Oscar Entry Set For Worldwide Re-Release In 7 Languages

Gondhal is set to return to theatres with a wider release. The psychological thriller blends rural Maharashtra's traditions with a story of crime, conflict and betrayal.

Santosh Davakhar's Gondhal is India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards. The film will re-release worldwide on November 13, 2026. The film will be presented in seven languages — Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English. The global trailer for the re-release is now out.

The multilingual release marks an important moment for Marathi cinema and will take the film beyond its original language market.

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What Is Gondhal About?

Set in rural Maharashtra, Gondhal follows Suman, a young woman trapped in an unhappy marriage. Looking for a way out, she uses her lover Sarjerao's strong faith in the traditional Gondhal ritual. The story unfolds during an overnight ceremony in the village. What starts as a sacred gathering soon takes a darker turn as secrets, personal motives and power struggles come to the surface.

The night becomes filled with betrayal, crime and conflict. As the situation gets worse, the characters are forced to deal with the results of their choices before morning. The film uses the customs and atmosphere of rural Maharashtra to build suspense. It explores themes of obsession, betrayal and human conflict.

Gondhal Completes AI Dubbing Work

Gondhal has used advanced AI technology for dubbing and lip-sync. The work was completed in March 2026. The technology helped prepare the film in different languages. It also helped create matching lip movements for the different versions.

Gondhal Features 25-Minute Opening Sequence

One of the film's key highlights is its 25-minute opening sequence, which was filmed in a single take. The IFFI international jury described Gondhal as “a Shakespearean fable set in a real world”, recognising its distinctive storytelling style. The film also features music by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Gondhal Cast And Crew

Gondhal stars Ishita Deshmukh, Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohoni and Nishad Bhoir in key roles. Santosh Davakhar has directed the film and also produced it with Diksha Davakhar under the banner of Davakhar Films.

With its distinctive storytelling, strong cast and technical innovations, Gondhal is set for its theatrical return.

Watch Trailer Here:

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