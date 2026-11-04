Scene Advance Bookings: Suriya Starrer Sees Strong Pre-Release Ticket Sales For Opening Day

The buzz around Scene continues to build as the Tamil film gears up for its theatrical release with a mix of action, comedy and drama.

The Suriya starrer has recorded an India advance booking gross of Rs 7.33 crore for its opening day. A total of 4,16,642 tickets have been booked across 4,569 shows in 973 theatres spanning 347 cities, according to TrackTollywood.

The film has registered an overall occupancy of 26.9%, with 97 housefull shows and 851 fast-filling shows. The Tamil version has collected Rs 6.67 crore with 29.9% occupancy, while the Telugu version has earned Rs 66.04 lakh with 14.4% occupancy, the trade tracker data showed.

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Among formats, 2D has recorded Rs 7.22 crore with 26.7% occupancy. EPIQ has collected Rs 6.88 lakh at 63.8% occupancy, followed by HDR by Barco with Rs 2.85 lakh at 50.3%. Dolby Cinema 2D has earned Rs 81,890, recording the highest occupancy of 94.5%, it added.

Statewise Advance Bookings

Tamil Nadu is leading the state-wise advance booking figures with Rs 3.98 crore, followed by Kerala at Rs 2.04 crore. Karnataka has recorded Rs 44.76 lakh, while Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have collected Rs 37.37 lakh and Rs 31.38 lakh, respectively.

Among the other states, Maharashtra has earned Rs 2.19 lakh, followed by Delhi at Rs 75,695 and Gujarat at Rs 38,730. Punjab has recorded Rs 25,888, Haryana Rs 18,180, Odisha Rs 15,700 and Goa Rs 15,076. Rajasthan has collected Rs 11,204, while Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have recorded Rs 6,640 and Rs 3,725. Uttar Pradesh has registered Rs 3,500, the report stated.

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All About Movie

Scene is an upcoming Tamil-language action comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. The film is produced by Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran and backed by Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

It stars Suriya as DSP Inbaraj "Inba", alongside Naslen as Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya. Anandaraj plays Inba's father, while Lal portrays Stephen. The cast also includes John Vijay and Rajpriyan as Inspector Sibi.

The story follows Inbaraj, a police officer who is forced to reopen a case that he had left unfinished several years ago. He must now solve the case with a chaotic and troublesome team. Scene is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 6, 2026, and has a runtime of 2 hours 29 minutes.

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