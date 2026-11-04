Brent Falls Below $100 First Time In 2 Months As Democratic Win Fuels De-Escalation Hopes

Brent crude prices on November 4 have fallen below $100 a barrel for the first time since October 7. This comes on the back of hopes of de-escalation in US and Israel's conflict with Iran and improving supply availability.
Additionally, there are now fresh chances of a diplomatic breakthrough following the Republican Party's losses in the US midterm elections. US President Donald Trump said teh US had no immediate plans for further strikes, although he continued to maintain that the country was prepared to act if necessary. US crude inventories also fell by 865,000 barrels last week, marking their fifth consecutive weekly decline.
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