'I'll Attend Wedding & Earn The Money': When SRK Refused Payment After His Film Flopped

Filmmaker KC Bokadia recently shared an experience involving Shah Rukh Khan and spoke about the Bollywood superstar's generosity during the making of Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

During a conversation on ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, Bokadia recalled approaching Shah Rukh while the actor was shooting at Filmistan Studio. He offered him a role in the Hindi remake of a Tamil film, with a commitment of 20 days of shooting for Rs 1 crore.

Before accepting the offer, Shah Rukh watched the original Tamil film. He then agreed to be part of the project, although he told Bokadia that it was different from the kind of films he usually chose.

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"Bokadia Sahab, I usually don't do this kind of film, but I will do it only for you," the actor reportedly said. The film went on to feature Shah Rukh alongside Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai.

Why Shah Rukh Khan Refused To Take His Fee

Bokadia recalled that Shah Rukh made his decision clear during the film's making. The actor privately told the filmmaker's son, Pramod, that he would not accept any payment for his work.

Bokadia, however, wanted to honour the original agreement and insisted on paying him the promised amount. Shah Rukh explained that he did not want the producer to face financial pressure or sell anything to arrange his fee. He also pointed out that he could earn a similar amount through a brief appearance at a wedding.

"Bokadia Sahab, you aren't forcing this on me; it comes straight from my heart. I know you would end up selling something to bring me that money, whereas I can easily earn that amount by simply attending a wedding for 5 minutes," Shah Rukh told him.

Shah Rukh Khan Offered Five Days Of Free Work

Bokadia further recalled meeting Shah Rukh at Empire Studio around three to four years later. The filmmaker was working on audio mixing when the actor came upstairs to meet him. During their conversation, Bokadia brought up the earlier payment arrangement.

Shah Rukh moved past the discussion and offered to give him five days of shooting for free whenever Bokadia needed him for a future project. The filmmaker remembered the offer as another gesture of support from the actor.

KC Bokadia On Shah Rukh And Salman Khan's Equation

Bokadia also discussed the equation between Shah Rukh and Salman during the making of Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. He said both actors were major stars at the time and were competing for the number one position in the industry. According to the filmmaker, this rivalry contributed to delays in completing the film.

However, Bokadia said the rivalry did not affect their conduct during the shoot, as both actors maintained a professional working relationship and avoided public confrontations.

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