US Midterm Elections 2026 Live: Democrats Take Early Lead; Suhas Subramanyam, Josh Shapiro Retain Seats
Follow NDTV Profit for the latest voting updates, key developments, state-wise results, winners and reactions as the election unfolds across the US.
The 2026 US Midterm Elections will be an important test for President Donald Trump and his Republican Party, with voters deciding who controls Congress for the remainder of his term. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are up for grabs, making the outcome crucial for both parties.
Democrats will be looking to regain control of at least one chamber, while Republicans will hope to hold on to their majorities. Several closely watched contests in states such as Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, Maine, Alaska and Iowa are likely to keep the spotlight on the election. Beyond the political battle, the results could also have a bearing on key policy decisions around the economy, trade, immigration, taxes and government spending.
Americans began voting on Tuesday widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump's presidency that has been marked by a prolonged war in Iran, rising inflation, trade wars and deep divisions in society. More than 57 million people had already cast ballots as of Monday, with turnout surpassing the early vote four years ago in many closely watched states.
Democrats were growing cautiously optimistic as Republicans poured tens of millions of dollars into states and districts that Donald Trump had comfortably carried just two years earlier. They see mounting frustration over Trump's inability to curb rising living costs, along with a perception that he has focused more on enhancing Washington than addressing voters' everyday financial pressures, as factors that could dampen Republican turnout while energising their own supporters.
Republicans, meanwhile, hoped their financial edge would help limit losses but were increasingly preparing for the possibility of losing control of the US House. They were also scrambling to retain their majority in the US Senate, despite the fact that the electoral map had been widely viewed earlier this year as favourable to their party.
Follow NDTV Profit for the latest voting updates, key developments, state-wise results, winners and reactions as the election unfolds across the US.
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US Midterm Elections 2026 Live: Cory Booke, JB Pritzker Retain Seats
Democrats take early lead
- Democrat Cory Booker wins reelection to U.S. Senate from New Jersey
- Democrat JB Pritzker wins reelection for governor in Illinois
- Democrat Juliana Stratton wins election to U.S. Senate from Illinois
- Democrat Chris Coons wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Delaware
- Democrat Jon Ossoff wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Georgia
US Midterm Elections 2026 Live: Josh Shapiro, John Reed Win Reelection
Fresh list of winners
- Democrat Josh Shapiro wins reelection for governor in Pennsylvania
- Democrat John Reed wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Rhode Island
- Democrat Maura Healey wins reelection for governor in Massachusett
US Midterm Elections 2026 Live: List Of Winners So Far
Here are the list of district winners
- Democrat Jasmine Clark wins election to US House in Georgia's 13th Congressional District.
- Democrat Morgan McGarvey wins reelection to US House in Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District.
- Democrat Oliver Gilbert wins election to US House in Florida's 24th Congressional District.
- Republican Jim Schwartzel wins election to US House in Florida's 19th Congressional District.
- Democrat Lucy McBath wins reelection to US House in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.
- Democrat Juliana Stratton wins election to US Senate from Illinois.
- Democrat Suhas Subramanyam wins reelection to US House in Virginia's 10th Congressional District.
- Republican Laurel Lee wins reelection to US House in Florida's 15th Congressional District.
US Midterm Elections 2026 Live: Indian-American Candidates
A number of Indian American candidates are in the electoral fray for posts ranging from Governor to city council members. Democrat Nithya Raman, who was born in Kerala, is locked in a keen contest with her former boss Karen Bass for the post of Mayor of Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the US.
Indian-American lawmakers Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal and Suhas Subramanyam are seeking re-election to the US House of Representatives, while fellow Democrats Pia Dandiya and Amish Shah are in the fray in competitive races to make their debut as Congresspersons.
US Midterm Elections 2026 Live: Results Begin To Trickle In
Polling began on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. eastern time in Indiana and Kentucky and in a staggered manner across time zones in the US. Polling began in California at 7:00 am local time (10:00 am Eastern) and in Alaska at 11:00 Eastern Time.
At stake in the elections are all 435 seats of the House and 37 seats in the 100-member Senate.
Elections are also being held for the post of Governor in 36 states, including in Ohio, where Indian American Vivek Ramaswamy is locked in a keen contest with his rival and Democratic nominee Amy Acton.
The first results were expected to trickle in from 5:00 am on Wednesday (India Time).
US Midterm Elections 2026: Hello And Welcome
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live blog on US midterm elections 2026! Follow NDTV Profit for the latest voting updates, key developments, state-wise results, winners and reactions as the election unfolds across the US.
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