US Midterm Elections 2026 Live: Democrats Take Early Lead; Suhas Subramanyam, Josh Shapiro Retain Seats

The 2026 US Midterm Elections will be an important test for President Donald Trump and his Republican Party, with voters deciding who controls Congress for the remainder of his term. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are up for grabs, making the outcome crucial for both parties.

Democrats will be looking to regain control of at least one chamber, while Republicans will hope to hold on to their majorities. Several closely watched contests in states such as Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, Maine, Alaska and Iowa are likely to keep the spotlight on the election. Beyond the political battle, the results could also have a bearing on key policy decisions around the economy, trade, immigration, taxes and government spending.

Americans began voting on Tuesday widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump's presidency that has been marked by a prolonged war in Iran, rising inflation, trade wars and deep divisions in society. More than 57 million people had already cast ballots as of Monday, with turnout surpassing the early vote four years ago in many closely watched states.

Democrats were growing cautiously optimistic as Republicans poured tens of millions of dollars into states and districts that Donald Trump had comfortably carried just two years earlier. They see mounting frustration over Trump's inability to curb rising living costs, along with a perception that he has focused more on enhancing Washington than addressing voters' everyday financial pressures, as factors that could dampen Republican turnout while energising their own supporters.

Republicans, meanwhile, hoped their financial edge would help limit losses but were increasingly preparing for the possibility of losing control of the US House. They were also scrambling to retain their majority in the US Senate, despite the fact that the electoral map had been widely viewed earlier this year as favourable to their party.

Follow NDTV Profit for the latest voting updates, key developments, state-wise results, winners and reactions as the election unfolds across the US.