Q2 Results Live: Zydus Wellness Swings To Profit; Bajaj Finserv Profit Jumps 23%; SBI In Focus

State Bank of India's September-quarter earnings are expected to reflect strong business momentum, supported by healthy credit growth and robust deposit accretion.

Deposit growth is likely to remain healthy, aided by FCNR(B) mobilisation, while loan growth is expected to stay resilient across segments. Net interest income is projected to rise 13% year-on-year to Rs 48,570 crore, while profit is estimated to increase 12.2% to Rs 22,619 crore.

Despite pressure on the industry's margins amid changing rate dynamics, SBI's net interest margin is expected to remain broadly stable at 2.89%. Asset quality is also expected to strengthen, with both gross and net NPA ratios likely to improve on a sequential basis.

Key monitorables for investors will include margin trends, the rollout and impact of the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework, the deployment of FCNR(B) deposits and management commentary on growth and profitability for the second half of the fiscal year.