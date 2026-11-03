Q2 Results Live: Zydus Wellness Swings To Profit; Bajaj Finserv Profit Jumps 23%; SBI In Focus
A packed earnings calendar awaits investors, with heavyweight names including SBI, NSE, Bajaj Finserv, MCX, Lupin, Solar Industries, Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Bata India set to unveil their quarterly scorecards.
Investors will track a busy earnings calendar today, with results due from several heavyweight names across banking, financial services, pharmaceuticals, industrials and market infrastructure. Key companies slated to announce their quarterly numbers include State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Solar Industries India, Lupin, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Linde India, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Global Health, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Mahanagar Gas, Bata India, SKF India, Metropolis Healthcare, Endurance Technologies, AIA Engineering, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Asahi India Glass, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Bayer CropScience, BLS International Services, V-Mart Retail and Awfis Space Solutions.
Alongside these large and mid-cap names, a host of companies from the healthcare, chemicals, auto components, retail, real estate and industrial segments are also scheduled to report, making it one of the busiest days of the ongoing earnings season.
Q2 Results Live: Diamond Power Infra Profit Rockets 5X
Diamond Power Infrastructure (Q2, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 24 crore.
- Revenue at Rs 1,032 crore versus Rs 438 crore.
- Ebitda at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 45.9 crore.
- Margin at 11.2% versus 10.5%.
- Received in-principle approval for a capex plan of Rs 170 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Bajaj Finserv Profit Jumps 23%
Bajaj Finserv (Q2, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit up 22.9% to Rs 2,758 crore versus Rs 2,244 crore.
- Total income up 16.7% to Rs 43,416 crore versus Rs 37,215 crore.
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Q2 Results Live: Zydus Wellness Swings To Profit
Zydus Wellness (Q2, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit at Rs 5.1 crore versus loss of Rs 52.8 crore.
- Revenue up 73.2% to Rs 1,127 crore versus Rs 651 crore.
- Ebitda at Rs 85.4 crore versus Rs 23 crore.
- Margin at 7.6% versus 3.5%.
Q2 Results Live: Jain Resource Recycling Margin Narrows
Jain Resource Recycling (Q2, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit down 8.1% to Rs 90.6 crore versus Rs 98.6 crore.
- Revenue up 57.9% to Rs 3,337 crore versus Rs 2,114 crore.
- Ebitda down 13.2% to Rs 139 crore versus Rs 160 crore.
- Margin at 4.2% versus 7.6%.
Q2 Results Live: Jyoti CNC Automation Revenue Rises, But Profit Slides
Jyoti CNC Automation (Q2, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit down 15.1% to Rs 72.6 crore versus Rs 85.5 crore.
- Revenue up 18.5% to Rs 602 crore versus Rs 508 crore.
- Ebitda up 5.4% to Rs 131 crore versus Rs 125 crore.
- Margin at 21.8% versus 24.5%.
Q2 Results Live: Strong Loans, Deposits To Drive SBI's Q2 Performance; Margins Seen Stable
State Bank of India's September-quarter earnings are expected to reflect strong business momentum, supported by healthy credit growth and robust deposit accretion.
Deposit growth is likely to remain healthy, aided by FCNR(B) mobilisation, while loan growth is expected to stay resilient across segments. Net interest income is projected to rise 13% year-on-year to Rs 48,570 crore, while profit is estimated to increase 12.2% to Rs 22,619 crore.
Despite pressure on the industry's margins amid changing rate dynamics, SBI's net interest margin is expected to remain broadly stable at 2.89%. Asset quality is also expected to strengthen, with both gross and net NPA ratios likely to improve on a sequential basis.
Key monitorables for investors will include margin trends, the rollout and impact of the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework, the deployment of FCNR(B) deposits and management commentary on growth and profitability for the second half of the fiscal year.
Q2 Results Live: Happiest Minds Tech Profit Slips
Happiest Minds Technologies (Q2, Consolidated QoQ)
- Net profit down 8% to Rs 62.2 crore versus Rs 67.6 crore.
- Revenue up 2.7% to Rs 645 crore versus Rs 629 crore.
- EBIT up 3% to Rs 97.81 crore versus Rs 94.97 crore.
- EBIT margin at 15.2% versus 15.1%.
- Board declared interim dividend of Rs 3.05/share for FY27.
- Fixed Nov. 6 as the record date for the interim dividend.
SBI May Use NSE Stake Sale Gains To Bolster Provisions In Q2
State Bank of India could receive a one-time boost in the September quarter from gains arising out of its stake sale in the National Stock Exchange, according to analysts.
While the bank is expected to post steady operational performance, the one-off gains may be used to strengthen provisioning buffers rather than significantly boost reported profitability. Treasury income, meanwhile, may remain subdued due to elevated bond yields during the quarter.
SBI is estimated to report net profit of Rs 22,619 crore and NII of Rs 48,570 crore for the quarter. Credit costs are expected to remain under control, while asset quality is likely to improve sequentially.
What To Expect From SBI This Q2?
State Bank of India is expected to report a healthy set of numbers for the September quarter, aided by steady loan growth, robust deposit mobilisation and continued improvement in asset quality.
Net interest income (NII) is estimated to rise 13% year-on-year to Rs 48,570 crore from Rs 42,984 crore, while net profit could increase 12.2% to Rs 22,619 crore from Rs 20,160 crore a year ago. Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) is seen growing nearly 7% to Rs 34,122 crore.
Margins are expected to remain broadly stable, with net interest margin (NIM) estimated at 2.89%, up 3 basis points sequentially but down 8 basis points from a year ago. Investors will also watch asset quality metrics, with gross NPA ratio likely to improve to 1.45% from 1.47% in the previous quarter and net NPA ratio expected to fall to 0.37%.
Management's commentary on loan growth momentum, deposit mobilisation through FCNR(B) schemes and the impact of the ECL framework will remain key areas of focus.
Q2 Results LIVE: SBI, NSE, Bajaj Finserv, MCX, Others To Declare Earnings Today
Key companies slated to announce their quarterly numbers include State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finserv, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Solar Industries India, Lupin, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Linde India, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Global Health, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Mahanagar Gas, Bata India, SKF India, Metropolis Healthcare, Endurance Technologies, AIA Engineering, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Asahi India Glass, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Bayer CropScience, BLS International Services, V-Mart Retail and Awfis Space Solutions.
Good Morning!
Greetings corporate cutlets! Another bustling day of earnings awaits you, with major players like State Bank of India and National Stock Exchange on the centre stage.
Stay tuned with our live coverage of all things earnings.
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