Listing Today: BLS Polymers Swells 90% On D-Street Debut; SFC Environmental Tech Surges 30%

BLS Polymers shares made a stellar debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, with the company listing at Rs 244.10 on the BSE, a premium of 62.7% over its issue price of Rs 150.

On the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 248, a premium of 65.3% over the issue price of Rs 150.

The shares rallied as much as 90.16% from their issue price of Rs 150 to hit an intraday high of Rs 285.25 apiece. As of 11:05 am, the shares were trading 14.3% higher at Rs 279 apiece.

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Overall, the BLS Polymers IPO was subscribed 241.22 times. Of this, the retail investor portion was subscribed 128.36 times, the non-institutional investor portion 559.20 times, and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion 200.25 times.

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BLS Polymers Ltd. manufactures specialised polymer compounds used in wires, cables and underground pipelines. Its products include HDPE, MDPE, LLDPE, XLPE, PVC, HFFR, cable filling compounds and adhesive coating compounds, catering to industries such as power, telecommunications, railways, water, and oil and gas.

SFC Environmental Technologies Sees Healthy Debut

SFC Environmental Technologies shares also made a healthy debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday, with the company listing at Rs 354.05 on the BSE, a premium of 7.28% over its issue price of Rs 330.

On the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 355.10, a premium of 7.60% over the issue price of Rs 330.

The shares rallied as much as 28.74% from their issue price of Rs 330 to hit an intraday high of Rs 424.85 apiece.

As of 11:15 am, the shares were trading at the upper circuit limit of Rs 424.85, up 28.74%.

The SFC Environmental Technologies IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 667.53 crore. The issue comprised a fresh issue of 45.45 lakh shares worth Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.57 crore shares worth Rs 517.53 crore.

Bidding for the SFC Environmental Technologies IPO began on October 27, 2026, and ended on October 29, 2026. The allotment was finalised on October 30, 2026.

Established in 2005, SFC Environmental is an environmental technology company engaged in providing technology, design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation and commissioning solutions for wastewater treatment (WWT), wastewater recycling and reuse (WRR), and solid waste treatment (SWT).

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