Stocks Reacting To Q2 Results: Trident Skyrockets 11%, Marico 8%; KEC International Plunges 7%

Shares of several companies will remain in focus on Tuesday, November 3, after they announced their September quarter (Q2 FY27) results. While some companies reported strong year-on-year growth in profitability and revenue, others witnessed a decline in earnings and margins.

Among the companies reporting their results, KRBL, KEC International, Marico, Trident and several others are on investors' radar.

Here's How The Stocks Are Performing Following Their Q2 Results:

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Marico Q2

Marico rose 6.78% to Rs 852 apiece.

Revenue grew 13% YoY to Rs. 3,897 crore from Rs. 3,450 crore, below the estimate of Rs. 3,974 crore.

EBITDA grew 26.6% YoY to Rs. 709 crore from Rs. 560 crore, against the estimate of Rs. 702 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 18.2% from 16.2% YoY, against the estimate of 17.7%.

Net profit grew 31% YoY to Rs. 550 crore from Rs. 420 crore, in line with the estimate of Rs. 420 crore.

Petronet LNG Q2

Petronet LNG shares fell 1.45% to Rs 296.

Revenue grew 29.6% QoQ to Rs. 7,202 crore from Rs. 5,558 crore.

EBITDA grew 8.3% QoQ to Rs. 1,662 crore from Rs. 1,535 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 23.1% from 27.6% QoQ.

Profit grew 11.5% QoQ to Rs. 1,235 crore from Rs. 1,108 crore.

To pay an interim dividend of Rs. 7 per share.

KRBL Q2

KRBL shares rose 9.5% to Rs 397.30.

Revenue grew 14.3% YoY to Rs. 1,727 crore from Rs. 1,511 crore.

EBITDA grew 47% YoY to Rs. 332 crore from Rs. 226 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 19.2% from 15% YoY.

Net profit grew 50.6% YoY to Rs. 259 crore from Rs. 172 crore.

HLE Glascoat Q2

HLE Glascoat gains 1.38% to Rs 414.5.

Revenue declined 1.1% YoY to Rs. 347 crore from Rs. 351 crore.

EBITDA declined 5.1% YoY to Rs. 37 crore from Rs. 39 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 10.7% from 11.1% YoY.

Net profit grew 19.2% YoY to Rs. 14.3 crore from Rs. 12 crore.

MOIL Q2

MOIL shares dropped 1.8% to Rs 218.

Revenue declined 0.5% QoQ to Rs. 369 crore from Rs. 371 crore.

EBITDA declined 19.3% QoQ to Rs. 109 crore from Rs. 135 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 29.5% from 36.4% QoQ.

Net profit declined 29.5% QoQ to Rs. 62 crore from Rs. 88 crore.

To pay an interim dividend of Rs. 2.20 per share.

KEC International Q2

KEC International shares dropped 6.95% to Rs 324.60.

Revenue declined 10.3% YoY to Rs. 5,468 crore from Rs. 6,092 crore.

EBITDA declined 37% YoY to Rs. 271 crore from Rs. 430 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 5% from 7.1% YoY.

Net profit declined 82.5% YoY to Rs. 29.7 crore from Rs. 170 crore.

VRL Logistics Q2

Revenue grew 20.7% YoY to Rs. 962 crore from Rs. 797 crore.

EBITDA grew 46.4% YoY to Rs. 221 crore from Rs. 151 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 23% from 18.9% YoY.

Net profit stood at Rs. 103 crore against Rs. 50 crore YoY.

Wockhardt Q2

Revenue grew 23.9% YoY to Rs. 969 crore from Rs. 782 crore.

EBITDA declined 2.8% YoY to Rs. 173 crore from Rs. 178 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 17.9% from 22.8% YoY.

Net profit grew 1.3% YoY to Rs. 79 crore from Rs. 78 crore.

CONCOR Q2

Revenue grew 1% YoY to Rs. 2,379 crore from Rs. 2,355 crore.

EBITDA declined 4.5% YoY to Rs. 550 crore from Rs. 576 crore.

EBITDA margin declined to 23.1% from 24.5% YoY.

Net profit declined 6.9% YoY to Rs. 353 crore from Rs. 379 crore.

To pay a second interim dividend of Rs. 1.90 per share.

ESDS Software Q2

Revenue grew 3% QoQ to Rs. 138 crore from Rs. 134 crore.

EBIT declined 0.8% QoQ to Rs. 37.3 crore from Rs. 37.6 crore.

EBIT margin declined to 27% from 28.1% QoQ.

Net profit grew 6.1% QoQ to Rs. 31.1 crore from Rs. 29.3 crore.

Granules India Q2

Revenue grew 20.3% YoY to Rs. 1,560 crore from Rs. 1,297 crore.

EBITDA grew 21.6% YoY to Rs. 338 crore from Rs. 278 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 21.7% from 21.4% YoY.

Net profit grew 38.9% YoY to Rs. 182 crore from Rs. 131 crore.

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