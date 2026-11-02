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Q2 Results Live: ITC, Marico, Petronet LNG, UPL, CONCOR, NALCO, KRBL, Devyani International And 70 Other Earnings In Focus

A packed earnings day sees companies across FMCG, agri-inputs, logistics, metals, hospitality, healthcare and consumer sectors unveil their September quarter scorecards.

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Q2 Results Live Blog: Track Updates
14 minutes ago

Q2 earnings season remains in full swing as over 70 companies, including ITC, Marico, Petronet LNG, Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), UPL, NALCO, Devyani International, KRBL, KEC International and TBO Tek, prepare to announce their September quarter results. Follow this live blog for the latest earnings updates, management commentary, margin trends, demand outlook and key takeaways from India's corporate sector.

Nov 02, 2026 11:00 (IST)
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Good Morning!

Hello corporate cutlets! We are back with our live coverage of the second quarter earnings. I am Khushi, and I will bring you all the latest updates through the day. 

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