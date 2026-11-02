Are Number Of Cyclones Increasing Or Decreasing In India? Here's What IMD Says

The number of cyclones affecting India's coasts is declining, but the very intense ones are holding steady or rising, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has said.

He added that this year's unusually low count is linked to a strong El Niño.

Speaking to NDTV as Cyclone Murasu approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast, Mohapatra said the storm is "only the second cyclone this year", after Cyclone Arnab. India typically sees four to five cyclones annually, he said.

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Three to four usually form between October and December, and one to two in the pre-monsoon months of April to June. This year, none formed in the pre-monsoon or monsoon seasons.

El Niño's Role

Mohapatra said El Niño years generally bring a below-average number of cyclones over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. Such storms tend to be weaker, with shorter tracks and shorter lifespans, and mainly affect Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, and occasionally Sri Lanka.

"This year, El Niño conditions have been quite strong, which is why there have been fewer cyclones than usual—only two," he said.

La Niña years, he said, tend to see cyclones steer towards Odisha, West Bengal, Myanmar and Bangladesh. These storms follow longer paths and are more intense, making their impact more significant.

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Fewer Storms, Stronger Ones

On whether climate change is altering the pattern, Mohapatra was direct: "Climate change has an impact on cyclones." He said phenomena such as El Niño and La Niña also play a part.

While the overall number of cyclones along India's coasts is falling, the frequency of very intense storms is stable or increasing. Their numbers are rising in the Arabian Sea and have stayed relatively constant in the Bay of Bengal, he said, specifying that he was referring to extremely severe cyclonic storms.

Slower Landfalls, Greater Impact

Mohapatra also flagged a trend in how cyclones behave near the east coast. As they approach, their forward speed tends to slow, which means a storm of the same intensity can cause far greater damage.

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He cited Cyclone Arnab, which took six hours to complete landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast. "When a cyclone's speed decreases, the impact of its winds and rainfall intensifies significantly," he said, describing this as the IMD's conclusion on climate change.

Murasu Outlook

Murasu is forecast to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm, bringing heavy rain to north Tamil Nadu. Chennai has declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precaution.

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