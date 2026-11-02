Sun Pharma Brokerage Review: Citi, HSBC Maintain Buy; BofA Retains Underperform

Sun Pharma's second-quarter results have gathered mixed response from brokerages. Revenue and EBITDA beat market estimates, but analysts flagged concerns over the company's US specialty business, higher R&D spending and the growth of newer drugs. While most brokerages maintained their ratings, HSBC and BofA cut their price targets.

Sun Pharma Q2 Results: Key Highlights

Net profit declined 36.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,989 crore from Rs 3,118 crore.

The company reported a one-time loss of Rs 1,269 crore during the quarter.

Revenue increased 11.9% to Rs 16,199 crore from Rs 14,478 crore.

Ebitda rose 4.8% to Rs 4,744 crore from Rs 4,527 crore.

Ebitda margin stood at 29.3%, against the street estimate of 27.9%.

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What Brokerages Said

Citi: Buy

Maintained its Buy rating and target price of Rs 2,280.

Citi expects Sun Pharma to need a few more quarters to address the execution problems affecting Ilumya sales in the US. The planned November launch for psoriatic arthritis could provide an additional growth opportunity.

The Organon acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027.

Higher research and development spending in the second half could weigh on earnings. Citi has consequently reduced its Ebitda estimates for fiscal 2027-29 by 8% to 12%.

The brokerage sees Leqselvi and Unloxcyt as important drivers of future growth.

HSBC: Buy

Maintained its Buy rating but reduced the target price to Rs 2,050 from Rs 2,100, a cut of Rs 50.

HSBC sees the US FDA approval of Ilumya for psoriatic arthritis as an opportunity to expand the drug's market. The launch is planned for November.

The brokerage has lowered its earnings per share estimates for fiscal 2027-29 by 2.5% to 3.1%.

Global innovative medicine sales grew 6.9% year-on-year to $356 million, providing support to the business.

BofA: Underperform

Maintained its Underperform rating but lowered the target price to Rs 1,850 from Rs 1,915 earlier.

BofA remains cautious about the company's higher research and development spending and its concentration in specialty medicines.

Despite 17% growth in India sales, specialty sales increased by only 7%, highlighting the uneven growth across businesses.

The brokerage highlighted Ebitda of Rs 46.6 billion and a margin of 28.8% in its assessment.

Kotak Institutional Equities: Add

Maintained its Add rating and target price of Rs 2,060.

Kotak said Ebitda beat expectations, largely because research and development spending was lower than anticipated.

Growth in India continued to benefit from higher volumes and new product launches.

Ilumya sales in the US remain under pressure due to execution difficulties and slower market growth. However, the approval for psoriatic arthritis could help improve its prospects.

Leqselvi and Unloxcyt are expected to contribute to specialty growth as their sales gain momentum.

Kotak remains cautious about Organon's medium-term growth prospects.

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