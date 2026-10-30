Sun Pharma Q2 Results: Net Profit Drops 36% To Rs 1,989 Crore On One-Time Loss, Revenue Rises 12% YoY

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday reported its earnings for the second quarter of FY27, with its net profit falling over 36% due to one-time loss, coming below estimates, while revenue beating the expectations.

The pharma major posted consolidated net profit of Rs 1,988.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2026, a fall of 36.2% from Rs 3,117.95 crore in the year-ago period. The bottomline was impacted due to a one-time loss of Rs 1,269 crore during the quarter.

Profit before exceptional items and tax was Rs 4,428.2 crore, up 6.3% YoY.

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The company's revenue from operations in Q2FY27 rose 11.9% to Rs 16,198.71 crore from Rs 14,478.31 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

NDTV Profit estimated a net profit of Rs 3,085 crore and a revenue of Rs 15,766 crore.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter increased 4.8% to Rs 4,744 crore from Rs 4,527 crore, YoY. EBITDA margin narrowed to 29.3% from 31.3%, YoY.

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R&D investment of the company was Rs 778.4 crore at 4.8% of sales.

India Formulation

Sun Pharma's formulation sales in India were Rs 5,552.3 crore, up by 17.3% from Rs 4,735 crore, YoY, and accounting for 34.5% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

The company's market share increased to 8.6% from 8.3%, as per the Pharmarack MAT Sept-2026 report.

US Formulations

Formulation sales in the US were $455 million for Q2FY27, registering a decline of 8.2%. US sales accounted for approximately 27% of total consolidated sales.

Emerging Markets (EM) Formulations

Emerging Markets Formulations sales grew 7.6% YoY to $350 million during the September quarter and accounted for 20.7% of total consolidated sales.

Rest of World (ROW) Formulations

Formulation sales in Rest of World (RoW) markets were $241 million for Q2FY27, up by 3.1% and accounted for 14.3% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

At 2:45 PM, Sun Pharma share price was trading 3.99% higher at Rs 1,833.30 apiece on the BSE.

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