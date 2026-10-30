Q2 Results Live: Aether Industries Net Profit Rises 26% YoY To Rs 68 Crore; Varun Beverages Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY; RIL Slips
Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bharat Electronics, Indian Oil Corporation, and Dixon Technologies, are among the 213 companies scheduled to announce their Q2 results today, October 30.
Q2 Results Live Updates: As many as 213 companies are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Friday, October 30. Key companies to watch include Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bharat Electronics, Indian Oil Corporation, Varun Beverages, Bank of Baroda, GAIL India, Dixon Technologies, PB Fintech, Max Healthcare Institute, Lodha Developers, Aditya Birla Capital, NTPC Green Energy, Phoenix Mills, General Insurance Corporation of India, Ajanta Pharma, Navin Fluorine International, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Delhivery, LIC Housing Finance, Sun TV Network, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Aether Industries, Welspun Living, Affle 3i, Aarti Industries, Engineers India, Corona Remedies, Tilaknagar Industries, Ramkrishna Forgings, Vinati Organics, Finolex Industries, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Borosil Renewables, Indigo Paints, Quess Corp, Dhanuka Agritech, Prataap Snacks, Globus Spirits, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Sagar Cements, Go Fashion India, IRM Energy, Vadilal Enterprises and Deepak Spinners, among others.
Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and market reaction throughout the day.
Q2 Results Live: Aether Industries Q2 Net Profit Rises 26% YoY To Rs 68 Crore; Revenue Grows 24%
Aether Industries reported a 25.9% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 68 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 54 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 23.9% to Rs 347 crore from Rs 280 crore, while EBITDA increased 25.4% to Rs 110 crore from Rs 87.7 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 31.7% from 31.3% a year ago.
Q2 Results Live: Godrej Consumer Q2 Net Profit Rises 14% YoY To Rs 523 Crore; Revenue Grows 19%
Godrej Consumer Products reported a 13.9% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 523 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 459 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 19% to Rs 4,413 crore from Rs 3,708 crore. EBITDA increased 11.7% to Rs 820 crore from Rs 734 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 18.6% from 19.8%.
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Varun Beverages Q3: Revenue Beats Estimates At Rs 6,816 Crore, Net Profit Rises 14% YoY; Margins Miss
Varun Beverages reported a 13.7% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 828 crore in Q3, compared with Rs 728 crore a year ago. The figure was higher than the estimated Rs 791 crore. Revenue rose 33.3% to Rs 6,816 crore from Rs 5,112 crore, beating the estimate of Rs 6,078 crore.
EBITDA increased 32.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,507 crore from Rs 1,140 crore, ahead of the estimate of Rs 1,386 crore. However, EBITDA margin came in at 21.6%, below the estimated 22.8%.
Q2 Results Live: PN Gadgil Q2 Net Profit Jumps 53% YoY To Rs 121 Crore; EBITDA Nearly Doubles
PN Gadgil reported a 53.2% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 121 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 79 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 22.4% to Rs 2,666 crore from Rs 2,178 crore, while EBITDA surged 91.7% to Rs 207 crore from Rs 108 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 7.8% from 5%.
Q2 Results Live: Trent Q2: Net Profit Rises 9% YoY To Rs 490 Crore; EBITDA Jumps 30%
Trent reported an 8.6% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 490 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 451 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 22.5% to Rs 5,788 crore from Rs 4,724 crore, while EBITDA increased 29.6% to Rs 1,054 crore from Rs 813 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 18.2% from 17.2%.
Q2 Results Live: Smartworks Coworking Swings To Rs 25.6 Crore Profit In Q2; Revenue Rises 39% YoY
Smartworks Coworking reported a net profit of Rs 25.6 crore in Q2, compared with a loss of Rs 3.1 crore a year ago. Revenue increased 39.1% year-on-year to Rs 591 crore from Rs 425 crore, while EBITDA rose 39.4% to Rs 378 crore from Rs 271 crore. EBITDA margin remained largely stable at 63.9% against 63.7% a year ago.
Q2 Results Live: Dixon Technologies Q2 Revenue Seen Rising 32%, But Profit May Fall 10% As Margins Come Under Pressure
Dixon Technologies is expected to report a 32% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 19,208 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 14,550 crore. However, EBITDA is estimated to remain flat at Rs 560 crore against Rs 561 crore, while EBITDA margin may contract 100 basis points to 2.9% from 3.9%. Net profit is projected to decline 10% to Rs 290 crore from Rs 323 crore.
What To Expect
Margin pressure is expected to remain a key concern, following a weak Q1FY27 when mobile volumes declined 22% year-on-year and operating profit fell 6%. Macquarie attributed the margin compression to the first quarter without PLI support and general input cost inflation.
Dixon is expected to gain market share despite an anticipated decline in industry volumes in Q2. However, lower overall volumes could weigh on margins.
Key Things To Watch
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Mobile volume performance and market share gains.
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Management's FY27 volume guidance of 32-33 million units, excluding Vivo.
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Progress against the H1 volume guidance of 16.5 million units.
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Impact of lower industry volumes on margins and profitability.
Q2 Results Live: Syrma SGS Q2 Revenue Seen Rising 47%, Net Profit May Jump 59%; EMS Growth In Focus
Syrma SGS Technology is expected to report a 47% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 1,688 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 1,145 crore. EBITDA is estimated to rise 45% to Rs 167 crore from Rs 115 crore, while EBITDA margin may contract marginally to 9.9% from 10%. Net profit is projected to jump 59% to Rs 102 crore from Rs 64 crore.
What To Watch
The automotive and industrial segments are expected to lead growth, while export momentum is likely to remain strong, similar to the previous quarter. The company has maintained its FY27 revenue growth guidance of 30-35%. In Q1FY27, the board approved an enabling resolution to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore. Brokerages expect Syrma SGS to deliver the strongest earnings performance among EMS companies.
Key Things To Watch
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Performance of the automotive and industrial segments.
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Sustainability of export momentum.
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Utilisation and plans around the proposed Rs 1,000 crore fundraise.
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Progress against FY27 growth guidance of 30-35%.
Q2 Results Live: BEL Q2 Margins Seen At Upper End Of Guidance; Rs 74,000 Crore Order Book Provides Visibility
Bharat Electronics (BEL) is expected to report standalone revenue of Rs 6,528 crore in Q2FY27, with EBITDA estimated at Rs 1,791 crore and an EBITDA margin of 27.43%. Net profit is projected at Rs 1,345 crore. The company is expected to maintain steady execution, with margins at the upper end of its guided range.
What To Expect
BEL's order backlog of Rs 74,000 crore is expected to provide medium-term revenue visibility. Margins could benefit from operational efficiencies and higher localisation. However, year-to-date order inflows of Rs 7,300 crore are down 44% year-on-year.
Key Things To Watch
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Execution of the existing order book.
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Management commentary on the Rs 30,000 crore QRSAM order.
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Order inflow guidance.
Varun Beverages Q3CY26 Preview: Revenue Seen Rising 24%, But Margin Pressure May Persist
Varun Beverages is expected to report a 24% year-on-year increase in revenue to Rs 6,078 crore in Q3CY26, compared with Rs 4,897 crore. EBITDA is estimated to rise 21% to Rs 1,386 crore from Rs 1,147 crore, while EBITDA margin may contract to 22.8% from 23.4%. Net profit is projected to increase 7% to Rs 791 crore from Rs 741 crore.
What To Expect
Revenue growth is expected to be supported by expansion in international markets, while the El Nino weather phenomenon could aid volumes. However, pricing pressure may persist amid competition. Revenue growth is likely to outpace operating profit growth, although operating leverage and cost controls could provide some support to EBITDA margins.
Key Things To Watch
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Management commentary on the alcoholic beverages business.
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International expansion, including recent acquisitions and distribution moves.
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Price hikes implemented and planned going forward.
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Volume growth.
Q2 Results Live: Reliance Industries O2C Recovery May Drive 9% Q2 EBITDA Growth; Jio, Retail In Focus
Reliance Industries is expected to report a 1.4% quarter-on-quarter increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 3,13,700 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 3,09,468 crore. EBITDA is estimated to rise 9% to Rs 51,942 crore from Rs 47,517 crore, with margins expanding to 16.6% from 15.4%. Net profit is seen increasing 2% to Rs 21,368 crore from Rs 20,946 crore.
Segmental Outlook
The oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business is expected to lead the sequential growth, with EBITDA projected to rise 18% to Rs 20,082 crore from Rs 17,010 crore. The segment is likely to benefit from strong SEZ refinery earnings, no windfall tax impact, US ethane-based petrochemicals and a weaker rupee.
Retail EBITDA is estimated to increase 7% to Rs 6,784 crore from Rs 6,309 crore, although the business may report relatively muted performance and lower margins due to the shift in the festive season. Oil and gas EBITDA is expected to remain flat at Rs 4,973 crore, while digital services EBITDA is seen rising 3% to Rs 21,889 crore from Rs 21,255 crore, indicating steady sequential growth at Jio.
Key Things To Watch
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Management commentary on crude sourcing strategy.
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Refining and petrochemical margin outlook.
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Recovery in retail growth and margins.
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Outlook for the new energy business.
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Commentary on a possible tariff hike ahead of the Jio IPO.
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JioFiber growth.
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Capex plans and debt levels.
Q2 Results Live: Sun Pharma Q2 Revenue Seen Rising 9%, But Margins May Take A Hit; US Sales In Focus
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is expected to report consolidated revenue of Rs 15,766 crore in Q2FY27, up 9% year-on-year from Rs 14,478 crore. Net profit is estimated to decline 1% to Rs 3,085 crore from Rs 3,118 crore, while EBITDA is seen falling 3% to Rs 4,403 crore from Rs 4,527 crore. EBITDA margin is projected to contract to 27.9% from 31.3% a year ago.
What To Expect
Sun Pharma is expected to deliver high single-digit growth, led by its domestic business, emerging markets (EM) and the rest of the world (RoW), partly offset by the US generics business.
US sales are estimated at $455 million, compared with $496 million a year ago and $427 million in the previous quarter. Specialty sales are expected to remain healthy, with growth of 14-15% to around $333 million. The domestic business is projected to grow 15-16%, supported by traction in the chronic portfolio, including generic semaglutide. Emerging markets and RoW sales are expected to grow around 12% and 6%, respectively.
Key Things To Watch
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Closure of the Organon acquisition and the associated debt funding.
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Ramp-up of key drugs Unloxcyt and Leqselvi.
Welcome To Live Coverage Of September Quarter Earnings
Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bharat Electronics, Indian Oil Corporation, Varun Beverages, GAIL India, Dixon Technologies, PB Fintech, Max Healthcare Institute, Lodha Developers, Ajanta Pharma, Navin Fluorine International, Delhivery, Sun TV Network and Welspun Living are among the key earnings announcements to watch as 213 companies report their Q2 FY27 results on Friday, October 30.
Follow this live blog for quarterly earnings updates, key financial numbers, management commentary and stock-specific developments.
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