Q2 Results Live: Aether Industries Net Profit Rises 26% YoY To Rs 68 Crore; Varun Beverages Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY; RIL Slips

Q2 Results Live Updates: As many as 213 companies are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Friday, October 30. Key companies to watch include Reliance Industries, Jio Platforms, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bharat Electronics, Indian Oil Corporation, Varun Beverages, Bank of Baroda, GAIL India, Dixon Technologies, PB Fintech, Max Healthcare Institute, Lodha Developers, Aditya Birla Capital, NTPC Green Energy, Phoenix Mills, General Insurance Corporation of India, Ajanta Pharma, Navin Fluorine International, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Delhivery, LIC Housing Finance, Sun TV Network, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Aether Industries, Welspun Living, Affle 3i, Aarti Industries, Engineers India, Corona Remedies, Tilaknagar Industries, Ramkrishna Forgings, Vinati Organics, Finolex Industries, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Borosil Renewables, Indigo Paints, Quess Corp, Dhanuka Agritech, Prataap Snacks, Globus Spirits, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Sagar Cements, Go Fashion India, IRM Energy, Vadilal Enterprises and Deepak Spinners, among others.

Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and market reaction throughout the day.