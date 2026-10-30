The Curious Case of Equitas Small Finance Bank And A CEO Who Quit For Stock

A bank CEO's resignation usually comes with an explanation rooted in performance, strategy, regulatory pressure or tenure.

But PN Vasudevan's decision to step down from Equitas Small Finance Bank presents a different question: can the perception of a governance problem become damaging enough to make a chief executive believe that his departure is in shareholders' interests?

That appears to be the calculation behind Vasudevan's decision. His explanation points to a concern that had persisted for years, despite disclosures to the board and the Reserve Bank of India. He believes the perception of a conflict of interest had become a governance overhang on the bank's stock.

It is an unusual situation. The concern, as Vasudevan describes it, was not about the bank's business or an ongoing transaction. It was about how investors viewed a relationship involving his daughter.

The Perception That Wouldn't Go Away

On Oct. 29, Equitas Small Finance Bank informed the stock exchanges that its Managing Director and CEO had submitted his resignation. Vasudevan will leave once he hands over responsibilities to his successor. The board will consider both internal and external candidates for the position.

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His explanation is what makes the departure unusual.

Investor concerns centred on a perceived conflict of interest arising from his daughter's position as a co-promoter of an NBFC. Vasudevan said he had disclosed the relationship to the bank's board and the RBI. He also said there were no ongoing transactions between the two entities. Their only interaction was a short-term deposit made more than two years ago, which was repaid upon maturity.

Those disclosures, however, did not put the matter to rest. Investors continued to raise questions, and the perception persisted.

Vasudevan appears to have concluded that the issue had acquired a significance beyond the underlying relationship. In his assessment, it had become a governance overhang that was affecting shareholder value.

That distinction matters. A company can meet its disclosure obligations and still struggle to convince investors that its governance arrangements leave no room for concern. For management, the distinction between an actual conflict and the perception of one may be clear. For investors, the existence of unanswered questions can be enough to influence how they value a business.

The Business Was Moving In A Different Direction

The timing of Vasudevan's resignation makes the situation more striking. Equitas was not dealing with an obvious deterioration in its operating performance.

Under his leadership, the bank moved beyond its microfinance roots and built a more diversified, retail-focused lending business. Its financial performance between Q2 FY21 and Q2 FY27 reflects that transition.

Net interest income more than doubled to Rs 1,026 crore from Rs 461 crore. Profit after tax rose to Rs 218 crore from Rs 103 crore, while operating profit increased to Rs 402 crore from Rs 220 crore.

Asset quality also improved over the period. Gross NPA declined to 2.29% from 2.39%, while net NPA fell to 0.7% from 1%.

The shift in the lending mix was part of this change. Equitas moved away from high-yield microfinance lending towards more secured lending segments, improving the risk profile of its business.

There was a trade-off. Net interest margin declined to 6.69% from 9.02%. But this largely reflected the move towards lower-risk, lower-yield assets rather than a deterioration in business quality.

The contrast is difficult to ignore. The bank was changing its business mix, growing its income and profit, and improving asset quality. Yet the governance concerns that Vasudevan identified continued to weigh on investor perception.

The Share Price Question

That brings the discussion back to shareholder value.

Equitas Small Finance Bank's stock rose from roughly Rs 33 in October 2020 to Rs 57 in October 2026. That represents an absolute return of around 73% and a compound annual growth rate of approximately 9.6%.

The stock delivered a positive return. But the question is whether that adequately reflected the bank's progress in profitability, asset quality and business diversification.

One possible explanation is that investors were applying a governance discount. There is no way to establish that conclusively from the stock's performance alone. Nor does the return, by itself, explain how much of the valuation was influenced by concerns over the perceived conflict.

But Vasudevan's explanation offers an indication of how seriously he believes the issue had affected the bank's standing with investors. His decision to step down suggests that he saw his departure as the clearest way to remove the overhang.

One Overhang May Disappear. Another Remains.

The departure may take one governance concern off the table, but it leaves investors with another question: who will succeed Vasudevan?

Leadership continuity matters at founder-led financial institutions, where culture, execution discipline and strategic direction can be closely associated with the person at the helm.

The next CEO will have to provide reassurance on strategy continuity, the growth outlook, asset quality discipline, return ratios and capital allocation.

An internal appointment could offer investors comfort on continuity. An external appointment, meanwhile, could prompt questions about whether the bank can preserve its culture and execution capabilities under new leadership.

The succession decision will therefore matter beyond the appointment itself. Investors will want to know whether the bank can maintain its strategic direction without the person who led its transition.

The Bottom Line

The Equitas episode presents an unusual corporate governance question. Vasudevan believes that the perception of a conflict had become more damaging than the underlying issue itself. His resignation is an attempt to address that concern, even as the bank's operating performance has improved.

Whether his departure changes investor perception remains to be seen. The bank still has to demonstrate that the governance concerns have been addressed and that the transition in leadership will not disrupt its business.

For Equitas, the challenge is no longer only about explaining a relationship that had already been disclosed. It is also about convincing investors that the departure of its CEO will remove the uncertainty surrounding the bank without creating new questions about its leadership and direction.