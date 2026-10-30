'Anupamaa' Gets An AI Twist As Google Gemini Becomes Part Of The Storyline, Internet Reacts

Star Plus' popular family drama Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, has introduced Google's AI-powered Search AI Mode into its storyline. The integration is part of a collaboration between Google India and JioStar, bringing the technology into the show's regular narrative.

How AI Becomes Part Of Anupama's Story?

The promotional sequence shows Anupama finds herself overwhelmed while trying to plan the construction of a new house and e. Unsure about where to begin, she turns to Google's AI Mode to seek guidance.

The scene shows her asking more questions in everyday language and receiving suggestions, highlighting how AI-powered search can assist with practical decisions.

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With Anupamaa reaching viewers across the country, the integration reflects how brands are increasingly using popular television shows to demonstrate its features through a relatable situation.

However, the unusual integration has also sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

Social Media Users Reacts

The scene quickly became a talking point online, with viewers questioning the way the promotional segment was presented. Some found the interaction amusing, while others felt the brand placement was too obvious.

One viewer jokingly asked, “Does AI also write serials?” and added, “I wanna know who were the creatives connecting Anupamaa with Gemini and AI search. Crazy crazy.”

One viewer joked about Anupama's seemingly endless journey of starting new ventures, while another wondered why the character was speaking like an AI assistant. The mention of a "thepla taco" also caught viewers off guard and became a subject of discussion.

Some users criticised the acting and felt the promotional sequence did not blend naturally with the show's storyline. Comments such as "Everything else is fine, but why is she talking like those AI characters" and "Bruhhh all that acting for Gemini ad" reflected the mixed response.

Others described it as a new approach to product promotion on Indian television.

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About The Show And Its Current Storyline

Starring Rupali Ganguly as Anupama, Anupamaa revolves around her journey of overcoming family struggles, pursuing her ambitions and building an independent life. The show also features Adrija Roy as Rahi and Shivam Khajuria as Prem.

Its current track centres on Anupama's growing rivalry with Mathela, who threatens her family. As she teams up with Paritosh to bring his son Chiku home, she faces fresh challenges while trying to protect Pari and Ishani. Meanwhile, tensions involving Vasundhara, Gautam, Mahi and RV add further twists to the family drama.

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