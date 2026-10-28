Uorfi Javed vs Housing Society: Why Did Her Society Ban Content Shoots At Home? Controversy Explained

Uorfi Javed has called out her housing society over a new rule that allegedly stops her from shooting content inside her own home. The reality TV star claimed that the committee considers her social media shoots commercial work.

In a series of Instagram Stories on October 27, she alleged that the restrictions began after she called the police over the society's rules for visitors.

What Is The Controversy About?

Uorfi said the society committee had introduced a new rule that prevents her from filming content inside her apartment.

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Sharing her frustration on Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Meri society committee ne ek rule nikala hai naya mujhe pareshan karne k liye – I can't shoot any content in my own house!” This translates to, “My society committee has introduced a new rule to harass me – I can't shoot any content in my own house!”

According to Uorfi, the committee believes that filming videos at home is a commercial activity because the content is later posted on social media.

Questioning the rule, she said, “Every other person shoots content in their house, how is this rule even legal? What I do in my own house is my business.”

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Why Did Uorfi Call The Police?

Uorfi claimed that the dispute began when she called the police over a society rule requiring residents to get permission through their landlords for guests entering after 6 PM. She alleged that the committee members were upset by her complaint and even asked her landlord to evict her, but the landlord refused.

“This hurt their fragile male ego,” she wrote, accusing four or five men of using “low-level tactics” to harass her. She added that she was “kind of proud” of standing up for herself.

Uorfi also alleged that society members were stopping visitors suspected of carrying cameras or filming equipment. She claimed that a man prevented YouTuber Nayandeeprakshit and his team from entering her home for a shoot, while her staff's belongings were also checked.

Earlier, Uorfi had raised concerns about another rule that allegedly barred guests from entering after 10 PM unless the apartment owner had emailed the society for permission. She said visitors had been physically stopped from entering her home and questioned whether such restrictions were legal.

Uorfi Javed On Work Front

On the work front, Uorfi was most recently seen hosting the dating reality show, Splitsvilla X6, alongside Sunny Leone, Karan Kundrra and Nia Sharma.

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