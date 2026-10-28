Bengaluru Metro Shocker: Woman 'Catches' Man For Recording Her, 'I Was Literally Shaking' | Viral Video

A woman in Bengaluru has alleged that a fellow passenger secretly filmed her on a Namma Metro train, and her video of the confrontation has gone viral.

Police have registered an FIR and are trying to trace the man, who has not been identified or arrested.

The woman, who goes by Sowpika on Instagram and describes herself as a travel and lifestyle creator, said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. She placed it on the metro near Kadugodi Road in Whitefield.

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In a video posted soon afterwards, she said, "I caught a guy red-handed, recording me in the metro." She appears visibly shaken and says she was fully covered at the time, adding that her clothing had nothing to do with what happened.

The footage shows her holding up her phone and repeatedly asking the man why he was recording her. She asks him to unlock his phone, and he says he will open it.

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In the metro lift, she tells him she will put the video on social media. He says "I am sorry", but when she asks whether that means he admits recording her, he says no. He then takes his phone back and walks away as she keeps asking him to open it.

Sowpika said she did get hold of his phone and handed it to metro security, but he snatched it back and ran when the train reached a stop.

She also alleged he fled with her bag, which she chased him down to retrieve. She urged Bengaluru residents to help identify him. She said she also filed a complaint at the metro station, where officials told her they would follow up in seven days.

Bengaluru City Police responded to the video in its comments section. They asked her to share the exact location and DM her contact number. The police later confirmed an FIR had been filed and an investigation was under way.

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In a follow-up video, she said she had gone to Kadugodi police station, where officers registered her complaint. She thanked the police for acting quickly.

"They have also identified a few people who resemble the video guy," she said, adding that further action would follow once he is "100% identified".

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