This Major Indian City's AQI Turns Severe; Delhi, Mumbai And Kolkata Also See Elevated AQI

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 222 and featured in the severe category on aqi. in, at the time of writing this news, Kolkata also reported an elevated reading of 155 was also recorded, while New Delhi and Mumbai recorded AQI levels of 142 and 140, respectively.

Hyderabad reported a comparatively lower AQI of 122, according to the website. The readings highlight differences in air quality across some of India's major cities.

Chennai had the highest AQI among the six cities in this comparison, followed by Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. AQI readings can fluctuate throughout the day, depending on local conditions and the timing of monitoring.

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Bengaluru has also recorded an AQI of 146.

Kolkata has been in the severe AQI category for the past few days, along with Delhi and Mumbai.

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AQI Today: Air Quality In Major Indian Cities

According to the AQI.in readings provided, the air quality across the five cities stood as follows at the time of writing:

City State AQI Chennai Tamil Nadu 222 Kolkata West Bengal 155 New Delhi Delhi 142 Mumbai Maharashtra 140 Hyderabad Telangana 122

Chennai recorded the highest reading in this comparison, at 222, while Hyderabad had the lowest, at 122. Kolkata's AQI stood at 155, with New Delhi and Mumbai recording readings of 142 and 140, respectively.

The figures offer a snapshot of air quality in these urban centres. However, AQI values and the categories assigned to them can vary depending on the index and methodology used by a monitoring platform. The severe classification for Chennai cited here is the category displayed on AQI.in.

What Does A High AQI Mean?

The Air Quality Index is used to communicate the level of air pollution and the potential health implications of exposure. Higher readings generally indicate poorer air quality and a greater risk of adverse health effects.

The impact can be particularly concerning for children, older people and individuals with existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. The risks depend on the pollutants present, the level of exposure and how long a person is exposed to them.

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AQI readings can change with weather conditions, emissions and local pollution sources.

Checking the latest readings and following local health advisories can help people make informed decisions when air quality deteriorates.

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