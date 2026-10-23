Kolkata More Polluted Than Delhi, Mumbai? Indian Cities Feature In Global Pollution Top 10 List Today

Kolkata has emerged as India's most polluted city in IQAir's live global air quality ranking, occupying the third position worldwide with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 177.

Delhi ranks fifth with an AQI of 168, while Mumbai stands seventh with a reading of 165, according to the figures provided from IQAir's World Air Quality Ranking.

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Dakar in Senegal tops the global list with an AQI of 194, followed by Lahore in Pakistan in the second position with an AQI of 184.

The ranking places three Indian major cities among the world's most polluted major urban centres.

IQAir's live ranking compares hourly AQI readings across more than 100 major cities globally, with positions and pollution levels subject to change as fresh data comes in.

Top 10 Most Polluted Cities In The World

Dakar, Senegal — AQI 194 Lahore, Pakistan — AQI 184 Kolkata, India — AQI 177 Singapore, Singapore — 173 Delhi, India — AQI 168 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — AQI 166 Mumbai, India — AQI 165 Medan, Indonesia — AQI 158 Dhaka, Bangladesh — AQI 158 Beijing, China — AQI 158

*Source: IQAir World Air Quality Ranking

What Lies Ahead For India's Air Quality?

With Diwali and the festive season approaching and winter around the corner, air pollution is expected to remain a concern in India. Pollution levels can worsen during the colder months, as weather conditions, including temperature inversions and low wind speeds, can trap pollutants closer to the ground.

Firecracker emissions during Diwali, along with vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, construction dust and crop-residue burning in parts of northern India, can further contribute to deteriorating air quality.

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However, the extent of any increase in AQI will depend on local emission levels and weather conditions.

IQAir's live rankings are updated hourly, meaning city positions and readings can change throughout the day.

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