Delhi's Winter Pollution Plan: Non-BS6 Vehicles Face Entry Ban From November 1

Drivers bringing older vehicles into Delhi from outside the city will soon be barred from entering. Starting November 1, 2026, vehicles registered outside the capital that fall short of BS6 emission standards won't be permitted, as the government steps up efforts to keep winter pollution in check. The rules aim to stop air quality from deteriorating further as the colder months set in.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the move as part of the city's Winter Action Plan, which will remain in effect until February 28, 2027.

The restriction will apply from November 1 to January 31. It doesn't cover electric or CNG vehicles, or those providing essential services. Vehicles registered in Delhi are not affected by this particular rule.

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‘No PUC, No Fuel'

Drivers without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will also find it hard to refuel. Under the new “No PUC, No Fuel” rule, petrol pumps in the city won't sell CNG, LPG, petrol or diesel to vehicles that lack one, making a valid certificate essential for anyone driving in Delhi. Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems at 500 fuel stations will be used to check compliance.

Workplaces will also see changes. Public and private offices have been told to stagger their hours and let 50 per cent of their staff work from home, in a bid to reduce peak-hour traffic and emissions. Offices of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will open at 8:30 am and close at 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will run from 10 am to 6:30 pm.

Costlier Parking

Using a private car will also become more expensive. Fees at authorised municipal parking facilities will double, although car parks run by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation are exempt.

Construction sites are another focus. Building and demolition work that kicks up dust will face limits, and AI-based systems will keep watch over major sites. Between December 10 and January 20, dust-heavy construction will be stopped entirely. The government also plans tougher action against vehicles that have reached the end of their permitted life.

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Push for Public Transport

Residents are being encouraged to leave their cars at home and take the Metro or electric buses instead, or to share rides and use last-mile transport options.

The Winter Action Plan runs alongside, but separately from, the Stage 1 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) already put in place by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

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