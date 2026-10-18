Delhi Govt Proposes 2.5 Lakh Cap On E-Rickshaws, Strict Ownership And Safety Rules In New Draft Policy

The Delhi government has proposed capping the number of e-rickshaws operating in the capital at 2.5 lakh and introducing stricter ownership, registration and safety requirements under the draft Delhi E-Rickshaw (Registration and Operation) Scheme, 2026.

Released for public consultation on October 18, the proposed framework aims to address traffic congestion, improve road safety and curb pollution associated with the unregulated growth of e-rickshaws, as per Hindustan Times. The Transport Department has invited public feedback and stakeholder suggestions for 30 days before finalising the scheme.

Under the draft policy, only 2.5 lakh e-rickshaws with valid E-Rickshaw Compliance Certificates (ECCs) would be permitted to operate in Delhi. The government has proposed restricting individual ownership to five vehicles per Delhi resident, while eligible companies, firms, societies, non-governmental organisations and driving schools could own up to 100 e-rickshaws.

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Every e-rickshaw would be required to obtain a digital ECC, valid for two years. The certificate would be linked to the vehicle's registration, ownership and driver details, along with relevant documents covering fitness, insurance and battery standards.

Existing vehicle owners would be given 90 days from the scheme's notification to regularise their compliance, according to the draft. Authorities have also proposed strict action against vehicles operating without the required registration and certification.

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Fleet operators managing 25 or more e-rickshaws would need to obtain an aggregator licence. Such operators would also be required to maintain adequate charging or battery-swapping infrastructure.

Drivers would have to possess a valid e-rickshaw driving licence and a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badge. The proposed operational guidelines also prohibit standing passengers, bull bars and frontal crash guards, as well as passengers sitting in the driver's compartment.

For passenger safety, the draft limits each e-rickshaw to four passengers, excluding the driver, and restricts luggage to 40 kg.

Penalties For Violations

The proposed scheme provides for stringent enforcement against unauthorised vehicles. E-rickshaws found operating without the necessary approvals could face impounding and other penalties, with the draft outlining provisions for crushing and auctioning certain non-compliant vehicles and their batteries, reports said.

The government says the proposed restrictions are intended to improve traffic management, reduce road safety risks and regulate the sector more effectively.

The scheme remains at the draft stage, and the provisions may change following public consultation. The final rules will take effect according to the government's notification.

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