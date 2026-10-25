Mumbai Chokes As Road Dust, Traffic-Fueled Smog Further Worsens Air Quality

Mumbai's air pollution problem extends beyond construction sites. Vehicle emissions, dust from roads, industrial activity and weather conditions can all affect the city's air quality. Recent haze across the skyline has brought renewed attention to the sources of pollution and the measures being taken to control them.

The AQI stood at 121 on October 24, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app. However, some other air quality monitoring platforms reported readings above 200 in parts of the city, pointing to differences in pollution levels across neighbourhoods and the readings recorded by different monitoring systems.



Road Dust And Traffic Among Major Contributors



A study published in the journal Urban Climate in 2024 identified transport, windblown road dust and industrial activity as major contributors to Mumbai's PM10 emissions. Their estimated shares were 19.6%, 19.4% and 18.9%, respectively.



The estimates were based on an emissions inventory using activity data from 2020, rather than measurements taken during the current spell of haze. The findings nevertheless underline why controlling pollution requires more than focusing on construction sites alone. Dust from roads, construction materials and debris can return to the air as vehicles pass. Traffic also releases pollutants, making busy roads and junctions important areas for pollution control.



ALSO READ: Mumbai AQI Today: Smog Shrouds City, Suburbs Skyline As Residents Flag Poor Air Quality​



Mumbai's Coastal Location Cannot Prevent Haze



Mumbai's proximity to the sea does not guarantee clean air. When wind speeds weaken, pollutants can remain in the atmosphere for longer, contributing to haze and poor visibility. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also identified sea salt particles as one factor contributing to the haze. However, civic officials have acknowledged that vehicle emissions and construction dust remain important sources of pollution. Sea salt alone does not explain the city's air quality concerns.



BMC Steps Up Construction Site Inspections

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

BMC has also introduced 28 points pollution control guidelines for construction and demolition sites and deployed 76 ward level squads to inspect compliance. The measures include dust control, site monitoring and action against violations. The civic body is also considering artificial intelligence to identify construction site sensors that repeatedly stop functioning. Differences between readings from nearby monitoring points have raised questions about the reliability of some data, making physical inspections and effective monitoring important parts of enforcement.



Mumbai's pollution challenge is also a test of how effectively urban infrastructure is managed. Road cleaning, construction rules and pollution monitoring can make a difference only when they are applied consistently. Reliable data is equally important: without it, authorities cannot accurately identify pollution hotspots or measure whether their interventions are working. The priority now is to turn announced measures into sustained improvements across the city.



ALSO READ: Ahmedabad Warehouse Theft: 70 iPhones, Laptops And Apple Watches Worth Rs 1 Crore Stolen

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.