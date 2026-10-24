Mumbai AQI Today: Smog Shrouds City, Suburbs Skyline As Residents Flag Poor Air Quality

Mumbai woke up to hazy skies on Saturday as a thick layer of smog blanketed parts of the city, obscuring the skyline and reducing visibility. Visuals from Bandra Reclamation showed haze hanging over the area, with residents taking to social media to flag concerns over the city's deteriorating air quality.

At 3 pm, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 208, according to AQI.in, placing it in the ‘poor' category. The real-time air pollution levels were driven by fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and coarse particulate matter (PM10). The AQI was reported 191 at 8 pm.

The city's air quality has fluctuated in recent days, with low wind speeds allowing pollutants to linger close to the ground.

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Mumbai AQI Today: What The Latest Data Shows

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app, Mumbai's average AQI stood at 121 on Saturday. The city's AQI was 101 on October 23, 102 on October 22 and 113 on October 21.

Several areas across Mumbai recorded pollution levels above the city average, indicating variations in air quality across neighbourhoods. Bandra Kurla Complex, Borivali East and West, Andheri East, Anushakti Nagar, Bandra East, Bhandup West, Chembur, Deonar, Kurla, Mahim and Malad were among the areas reporting unhealthy air quality.

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Residents Flag Poor Air Quality

Internet users took to X to complain about the city's air quality and the impact of construction activity.

"We thought delhi is worst. Constructions everywhere," one user wrote on X, tagging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Mumbai Nowcast account also shared a video highlighting poor air quality in Mumbai and its suburbs.

"First in my bloodline to witness october feeling like may, the sun trying to kill us, and mumbai making it to the worst aqi rankings. what the hell is happening to this planet," another user wrote.

According to a report by India Today, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 152 on October 15 on the IQAir platform, ranking fifth globally and first among Indian cities listed at the time.

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