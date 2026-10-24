Delhi School Shocker: Class 12 Student Sets Herself On Fire, Police Find 3 Notes

A 17-year-old Class 12 student died after setting herself ablaze on the premises of a school in Krishna Nagar, east Delhi, on Saturday. Police recovered a three-page note from her school bag as part of the investigation into the incident, NDTV reported.

The teenager was found dead in an area behind the security room at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Shahdara, Delhi.

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Initial findings suggest that she may have used a substance resembling petrol before setting herself on fire. Police suspect suicide, although the circumstances leading to her death and the possible motive remain unclear.

Investigators are examining the three-page note and other items recovered from the student's bag to establish what may have led to the incident. Teachers reportedly alerted the police after certain suspicious items were found, but officials have not yet confirmed their nature.

A police Crime Team was called to the school to inspect the scene and collect evidence. Officials said the circumstances surrounding the student's death were being examined and that further investigation was underway.

The incident has left the school administration and students in shock, while the student's family is struggling to understand what happened.

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The deceased student's sister said she had seen her leaving for school in a cheerful mood earlier that day.

“I don't know what happened,” she said, adding that the family received a call from the school at around 1.40 pm.

The three-page note has emerged as an important part of the preliminary investigation. Police are expected to examine its contents alongside other evidence to establish the sequence of events and understand the circumstances preceding the student's death.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

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