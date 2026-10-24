Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Installs 'Anti-Suicide’ Fans In Hostels | Watch Video

In a proactive move to enhance campus safety and curb student self-harm incidents, Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) in Surat has initiated the installation of 388 specially designed safety ceiling fans across its hostel rooms.

Reports indicate that the new fans feature a spring-loaded system that activates when weight exceeds a specific threshold. Demonstrating the technology, VNSGU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kishorsinh Chavda explained that placing over 10 kilograms on the fixture causes the fan to detach from its anchor, cut power, and drop downward, effectively preventing hanging attempts, reported NDTV.

Addressing the media, Dr. Chavda noted that while VNSGU has fortunately recorded no such incidents on its campus thus far, the university chose to implement the precautionary measure in response to rising student suicide cases reported at educational institutions nationwide. The precautionary measures taken to step underscores growing institutional anxieties surrounding student mental health, severe academic stress, and intense pressures tied to examinations and future career trajectories.

Beyond structural upgrades, the university administration is placing strong emphasis on empathetic communication and institutional support. In a direct message to the student body, Dr. Chavda stressed that every individual life holds immense value and that academic setbacks should never be perceived as insurmountable. He strongly encouraged students grappling with personal or academic difficulties to reach out to their families, faculty members, and peers, while actively utilising professional counselling services when necessary.

Reassuring students about academic hurdles, the Vice-Chancellor reminded them that failing an examination does not close the door on future opportunities, as ample provisions exist to reappear for tests.

VNSGU's initiative may inspire similar safety measures across Gujarat's universities, but advocates emphasise that hardware updates alone cannot solve the student mental health crisis. True prevention demands a holistic approach, combining accessible counselling, early distress identification, and relief from academic stress. Meanwhile, university officials acknowledged that ongoing inspections are crucial to ensure the safety mechanisms work as intended.

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