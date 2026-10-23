'I Will Commit Suicide': Slapped For Refusing Rs 10 Torn Note, Delivery Executive Ends Life

A dispute over a torn Rs 10 note has ended in the death of a 23-year-old delivery executive in Delhi. Sameer Hussain, who worked with Flipkart Minutes, died on October 20, more than two weeks after he was allegedly assaulted while delivering an order in East Vinod Nagar. In videos recorded before his death, Hussain described the confrontation and spoke about the humiliation he said he experienced. Police have arrested two men in connection with the case.



What Happened Over The Torn Rs 10 Note?



The incident took place on the night of October 4, when Hussain went to deliver a coffee order worth around Rs 150 to a customer, identified as Rampal Singh, 65, according to police and media reports. In a video recorded afterwards, Hussain said the customer took around 15 minutes to arrange the cash payment. He said he did not object to the delay but asked Singh to replace a torn Rs 10 note included in the money.



According to Hussain's account, the customer refused and told him to either accept the note or leave. The argument allegedly escalated, and Hussain said he was slapped. He also alleged that another man, identified as Rakesh alias Bunty, joined the confrontation and assaulted him. The allegations are being investigated by police.



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Delivery Executive Recorded Videos Before His Death



In the videos, Hussain spoke about the impact of the alleged incident on his self respect and questioned whether he would receive justice. He said he worked hard to earn his own living and delivered orders on a bicycle because he did not have a vehicle. He also expressed concern about the treatment of delivery workers when disputes arise with customers. In one recording, Hussain warned that he might consume poison if his complaint was not heard.



Police said Hussain approached them after the incident, and an FIR was registered at Kalyanpuri police station on October 5. He consumed a poisonous substance that day and was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where he remained under treatment until his death on October 20.



Two Men Arrested, Police Add Abetment Charge



Police have arrested Rampal Singh and Rakesh alias Bunty in connection with the case. Following Hussain's death, investigators added Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with abetment of suicide, to the FIR. The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against the accused have not yet been established in court.



For delivery workers, customer interactions are an unavoidable part of earning a living, but that should not mean having to tolerate humiliation or violence while doing their jobs. The case raises serious questions about how quickly complaints involving gig workers are addressed and what support they can expect when a routine delivery turns into a confrontation. Accountability in this case will depend on a thorough investigation and due process.



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